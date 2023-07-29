United Group of Institutions: Committed to Excellence in Academics and Placements

United Group of Institutions (UGI), is one of the premier institutions of North India providing quality education and the state-of-the-art facilities to its students to make them more competent and be ahead in the changing, competitive professional environment. The institution campus spans more than 200 acres and is endowed with excellent infrastructure which enhances the professional ambience for students to explore and expand their knowledge horizons. Facilities include multimedia-facilitated Air conditioned classrooms, biggest library in UP state, IT labs, auditoriums, cafeterias, state of art sports centers, innovation centers, incubation hub and many others. We continuously strive for providing all possible opportunities to our students. The outcome of this can be seen through a large number of students holding merit positions in University charts and passing their degree with honors across different courses offered in UGI.

United Group of Institutions has academic collaborations with the International Universities/ Institutions with AIT Bangkok, Thailand and Missouri University, Columbia, USA which has opened doors for Global Exposure and Training.

To reinforce Value addition, Startup incubator, United Incubation Hub (UIH) is established with the objective of helping new startups succeed. The purpose of a startup incubator is to help entrepreneurs grow their business by helping them solve the problems commonly associated with running a startup providing workspace, seed funding, mentoring, and training and thus to support startup companies during their early stages of life to develop a scalable business model. To encourage students who have innovative technical ideas, separate innovation centers have been set up at all the colleges to kindle the quest for innovation and creativity amongst the budding technocrats. The innovation centre provides opportunities and expert technical guidance by the experienced faculty to the young learners to master the art of generating breakthrough ideas and transform evolutionary ideas into revolutionary innovations.

Recently, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been set up in association with Noida-based India’s biggest e-mobility, research and development, and skill-based education platform ISIEINDIA Private Limited.

UGI’s placement oriented training program plays a significant role in enhancing student’s employability skills and thus results in unbeatable placements. It is exclusively designed for students preparing for recruitments and is geared towards ensuring that students are well equipped to get through the recruitment process. Through our specialized Programming Skill Development classes students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It is the result of this as well as the strategic industry collaborations built up by the Corporate Relations Team of UGI that as many as 3309 students from different streams have bagged job offers in more than 278 top multinational companies (MNCs) till Feb’23 including Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Jio, HCL, Hexaware, Hexaview, Power Mech Projects Ltd, JBM Group etc. with excellent annual packages. This year placement analysis notices the maximum package of Rs. 23.5 Lacs, average package of Rs. 6 Lacs and median package of Rs. 5.5 Lacs. Nearly 90 per cent students have been placed in prestigious MNCs like Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Nucleus Software, Nagarro, HCL, Jio Platforms Ltd etc.

UGI is committed to provide a skill oriented and value based education which shall shape the minds of young learners to chase their dreams and realize their goals by providing individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for personal growth, career advancement, and contributions to society.

