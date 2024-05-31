United Group of Institutions Poised to Provide Quality Engineering Education

The United Group, founded by late Shri Shiv Ram Das Gulati in 1951, is a leading institution in the field of technical education. With 09 well established institutes in Allahabad and Greater Noida, the United Group of Institutions is poised to provide quality education and training through its visionary, holistic and global approach and concerted efforts. With its world-class State-of-the-art Infrastructure and robust academic ecosystem. UGI offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses in

Technical Education courses producing groomed and employable professionals enlightened with a spirit of serving.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The campus offers a fusion of futuristic and ultramodern startup incubator and innovation centre.

United’s inspiring infrastructure provides the students with an excellent environment to pursue their academic passion and for outstanding academic delivery. The campus spans more than 200 acres with high tech laboratories with fully air conditioned classrooms.

The state of art auditoriums, meeting rooms, E classrooms and spacious induction halls provides a world class facility. Computing facilities at UGI includes labs which are equipped with the latest hardware and software. Students can use these facilities to conduct simulations, write computer programs, and develop projects.

The campus offers a fusion of futuristic and ultramodern startup incubator and innovation centre to help new startups succeed and encourage students who have innovative technical ideas.

The institute also has a dedicated placement cell that helps students in securing jobs in reputed companies. The Placement success at UGI could be measured not only in terms of quantity but the quality as well. We are extremely proud of having been able to continue strengthening our talent pool and recruiter pool thereby bringing an array of diversified opportunities for our bright scholars.

Fortified with these features, the United Group is primed to continue taking the world of quality education.

Message by the Chairman UGI:

“We, at UGI are committed to providing a skill oriented and value based education which shall shape the minds of young learners to chase their dreams and realize their goals”.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.