United Group of Institutions: Providing High Quality Education

The United Group, founded by late Shri Shiv Ram Das Gulati in 1951, is a pioneer in the field of technical and management education. With 09 well established institutes in Prayagraj and Greater Noida, over 12000 students, the United Group of Institutions is poised to provide the best quality education and training up to the highest attainable limits through its visionary, holistic and global approach and concerted efforts. With its world-class State-of-the-art Infrastructure and robust academic ecosystem, UGI offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses in Technical, Management, Pharmacy and Education courses producing groomed and employable professionals enlightened with a spirit of serving.

UGI has a strong focus on research and development, and the faculty and students regularly undertake research projects in various domains. The institute has collaborated with various renowned research organizations and industries to provide its students with opportunities to work on live projects and gain practical experience.

UGI has world-class State-of-the-art Infrastructure and a robust academic ecosystem

Apart from academics, UGI also lays emphasis on extra-curricular activities and sports. The institute has world class sports facilities and various clubs and societies. Students are encouraged to participate in various cultural, technical, and sports events. The institute also has a dedicated placement cell that helps students in securing jobs in reputed companies.

UGI has received numerous awards and accolades for its excellence in academics and infrastructure and has been ranked among the top college in India by various ranking agencies. Many of our students have also been selected by premium foreign universities including Imperial College of London and University of Oxford in UK to pursue further education.

Placement Highlights:

UGI efficiently surpassed its former records - 4417 students’ bagged placement offers (upto April’ 24)

This year’s placement achievement could be measured not only in terms of quantity but the quality as well. We are extremely proud of having been able to continue strengthening our talent pool and recruiter pool thereby bringing an array of diversified opportunities for our bright scholars.

Fortified with these features, the United Group is primed to continue taking the world of quality education to the highest attainable limits.

Message by the Chairman UGI:

“We, at UGI are committed to providing a skill oriented and value based education which shall shape the minds of young learners to chase their dreams and realize their goals.”We believe that education is the most important aspect of growth and an educated population actsas a catalyst for positive change “.

