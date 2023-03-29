United Group of Institutions sets new benchmark in job offers this year

United Group of Institutions (UGI), Prayagraj, one of the premier institutions of North India has set extraordinary benchmark in job offers this year, transcending previous records of the last several years.

This is possible due to the best quality education and the state-of-the-art facilities which UGI is providing to its students to make them more competent and be ahead in changing competitive professional environment. This year’s placement achievement could be measured not only in terms of quantity but the quality as well. We are extremely proud of having been able to continue strengthening our talent pool and recruiter pool thereby bringing an array of diversified opportunities for our bright scholars.

UGI’s placement-oriented training program plays significant role in enhancing student’s employability skills and thus results in unbeatable placements.

Our training program is exclusively designed for students preparing for recruitments and is geared towards ensuring that students are well equipped to get through the recruitment process. It includes Aptitude Training and Technical Training for various IT and Non IT companies.

It is the result of this as well as the strategic industry collaborations built up by the Corporate Relations Team of UGI that as many as 3309 students from different streams have bagged job offers in top multinational companies (MNCs) including Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Jio, HCL, Hexaware, Hexaview, Power Mech Projects Ltd, JBM Group etc. with excellent annual package.

Amongst these students, one of our Engineering scholar Smriti Das secured job in America’s prestigious MNC Walmart, with annual CTC of ₹23.5 Lacs.

Breaking its last year’s placement record, UGI witnessed 3309 placements in more than 278 companies till Feb’23. UGI went through marvelous placement season with an increase in offers across varied sectors. This achievement is also important because during the Covid-19 pandemic, the selection process in MNCs have had hit considerably. The impact was so deep that thousands of youths lost their jobs.

The prime agenda of UGI is students’ ‘Placement & Career Development’ by focusing upon their Profile Building, Training, Skilling and Corporate Readiness via an Individualized Career Guidance along with their right alignment with industry exposure.

This year placement analysis notices maximum package of Rs. 23.5 Lacs, average package of Rs. 6 Lacs and median package of Rs. 5.5 Lacs.

Nearly 90 per cent students have been placed in prestigious MNCs like Amazon, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Nucleus Software, Nagarro, HCL, Jio Platforms Ltd etc.

Dr. Divya Bartaria, Dean Corporate & Industry relations said, “Beside significant rise in IT sector, various other sector witnessed similar upwards trend. Almost all the students of different courses including B.Tech, MBA, MCA, BCA and BBA have secured decent jobs in MNCs which is certainly a proud moment.”

Key Highlights:

Highest package ₹ 23.5 lacs.

23.5 lacs. 150 students bagged job at an annual package of ₹ 9 to ₹ 10 lacs

9 to 10 lacs 800 students offered job with more than ₹ 5 lacs per annum

5 lacs per annum 560 + students bagged two or more job offers with an average of ₹ 5 lacs per annum

5 lacs per annum More than 1500 offers fall in range of 3-4 LPA.

Nearly 278 MNCs participated in the campus placement process

Campus Placements 2022: At a glance

Infosys : 221 selections

Wipro : 272 selections

Mphasis: 173 selections

TCS : 165 selections

Teachnook : 212 selections

Skill vertex : 103 selections

Dhoot Transmission: 72 selections

Hexaware :56 selections

Nagarro :40 selections

Jio Platform Ltd : 38 selections

Nucleus Software: 35 selections

Pyramid IT consulting : 31 selections

PMPL : 33 selections

HCL : 24 selections

Cognizant : 24 selections

Harmon Kardon : 27 selections

Hanu Software : 21 selections

QH Talbros : 21 selections

Capgemini: 19 selections

