United Group of Institutions, shaping students' future with innovative approach

United Group of Institutions (UGI) Prayagraj, one of the leading educational groups of North India, imparting quality education in engineering, for over three decades. Affiliated to Dr APJ Abul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, UGI has produced hundreds of engineers since its inception who have received recognition at national and international level for their technological advancement with a futuristic approach. This all has become possible because of the UGI’s well-designed innovation centers, set-up at United Institute of Technology (UIT) and United College of Engineering and Research (UCER) in Naini, Prayagraj and in Greater Noida campus of Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, these establishments are facilitating budding engineers to create numerous significant projects for which the funds are arranged by the college itself. Some of these innovations include ‘Gas Leakage Detector’, ‘Landmine Detector’, ‘Tank Surveillance System’, Dobsonian Mount Reflector Telescope, Drone, 3D Printer, Cable Suspension and ‘Life Support Mars Mission’.

Innovative minds at UCER

Key Objectives of Innovation Centre

· Identifying the hidden innovative scientific talents and capacities of the youth of UGI.

· Providing opportunities for inculcating research attitude in the youth.

· Promoting talented students to participate at National/International events.

· To provide financial assistance for development of innovative projects.

· To promote new technology/ knowledge/ innovation based startups.

· To provide a platform for speedy commercialization of technology developed by new entrepreneurs.

· To build a vibrant startup ecosystem, by establishing a network between academia, financial institutions, industries, and other institutes.

Recently, these sharp brains of UGI once again showcased their innovative skills and ideas during a two-day project exhibition 'UNI-TECHFEST 2022' organized by UGI, Naini. A number of innovations including Automatic Ration Distribution System, IoT based Air Pollution Detection System, Train accident prevention system, Ventilator for Covid -19 patient, Fire Fighting system, BCI activated smart wheelchair, Smart Mirror displaying the creative talents of budding engineers was showcased during the event. The projects were highly admired by the visitors. The same was displayed in the event AWISHKAR/ UDGAM which was organized with an objective to identify the hidden innovative scientific talents and capacities of the UGI’s budding engineers.

