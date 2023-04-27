United University - A Center of World-Class Education

United University established in the year 2021 to provide modern, technical and employable education. United Group of Institutions has been recognized as a leading institution in the field of education for the last 25 years. United University is recognized by various approval bodies like UGC, National Medical Commission, Indian Nursing Council, Bar Council of India, Pharmacy Council of India, Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty etc.

The objective of this university is to create a young generation with world class employability skills and a developed personality. The University has created an educational system with the coordination of modern knowledge and employment by which the thinking among the students, teachers and parents will drive the whole world forward.

The lush green campus of the university is spread over an area of 60 acres and state-of-the-art academic buildings, Indoor Games Complex, Gym, Cafeteria, Tuck Shop etc.

To provide world-class education, the university has coordinated and signed MoUs with world's leading foreign universities, including Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Thailand and Missouri University, Columbia, USA, Buriram Rajabhat University, Thailand, Universitat Rovira i VIRGILI, Spain, Universitas Gadjah Mada etc. to provide world class high quality and employable education under Student Exchange Program from universities.

A group of 150 students studying in the university visited the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the seminar on Global Technology - Global Information System in 2022. In this seminar, students learned the technical nuances of the subject of Global Information System as well as other important technologies. They received the certificate of this training which will prove to be a milestone in the placement of the students. In order to provide education at the global level by the university, a seminar organized on 17.02.2023 on the subject of National Campaign for Helminthiasis Surveillance and Strategy. Dr Choosak Nithikethkul and Sri Satthakarn Chunemol of Mahasarakham University Thailand guided the students about the modern discoveries and medicines related to the subject, due to which the students learned about the causes of disease, prevention and the medicines used on the basis of modern research.

In the month of April 2023 , again a group of students is going to participate in a seminar to be held at the University of Rovira i Virgilli, Spain. In this seminar, detailed information will be provided about the technology and applications used by global experts and scientists on the subject called Artificial Intelligence, so that students will get an opportunity to understand modern technology.

Along with the modern structure of the university, a group of trained and tech-savvy faculties are providing continuous quality education for building the future of the students. Faculties appointed in the university are teaching and training with full enthusiasm to establish the university on the world stage among the students with the nuances of traditional as well as modern discoveries and techniques.

For the overall development of the students, the university continuously provides counselling facilities by the experts of different fields for the better future prospects of the students. Under the Khelo India program, according to the interest of the students sports equipments are readily available to the students .United university is also providing physical training by the coaches of various sports.

Along with this, the Training and Placement Department of the university is working in coordination with national and multinational companies to train the students according to the standards of the companies for placements at national and global level.

Prof. (Dr.) A.M. Agrawal, Vice Chancellor

United University, Prayagraj is committed to provide world class education at affordable cost. The focus of the university is on developing holistic personality of the students so that they can face any challenge in their work environment. The course curriculum is futuristic and is backed with highly qualified, experienced and dedicated faculty members. Internship and practical exposure are part of teaching learning process. State of art infrastructure, ample sports, games facilities and extracurricular activities keep the learning environment stress free. Placement training is an integral part of course delivery.

We welcome you to UNITED family for a bright future.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

