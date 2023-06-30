United University: A Promising University Committed Towards Providing Training & Placements for Students

United University, a full-fledged university, established Under the U.P. Private University Act, 2019 (U.P. Act No. 12 of 2019) by United Group of Institutions is not only multidisciplinary but also Diverse in providing academic pursuits and campus placement.

In a concise span of time, it has emerged as a promising university that provides a spectrum of courses from Law, Arts, Engineering, Sciences, Commerce, Agriculture Mass Communication, and Management to the most Advance courses in Medicine, Fashion Designing, Pharma and Hospitality too.

The 60-acre lush green University campus facilitate students not only suitable environment but also is at the forefront of quality research. It is pioneering in training and placement for the students in all of its courses. The goal of the University is to promote students 360-degree development in academic and technical fields too.

The placement cell acts as an interface between the industry and the students.

The syllabus along with the curriculum of the university is designed to scale up their skills by providing Quantitative Aptitude learning and Personality development classes for competing at all the challenging platforms.

The well-equipped and highly efficient Training and Placement cell of the University is focused to develop their understanding to the complex problems and competing beyond the. It prepares the students to create a niche globally too. We facilitate them:

The option to study and work abroad

Summer and short programs open to disciplines

The main endeavor of the training and placement cell of United University is to get students placed in reputed multinationals, government Organization's, NGO's and the private sector. All meritorious students are provided placement assistance along with the counseling for employment and self/Social entrepreneurship as well.

The training cell assures supports to the visiting companies at every stage of the placement process by making university infrastructure available to them. The Placement cell acts as an interface between the industry and the students, and will primarily enable the students to select from their career options.

We shall facilitate the selection process of all the companies as per their requirement of the online-exams/written aptitude tests and personnel interviews. The structure of the training and placement program is designed so to overcome all the hurdles and hesitations for the students coming from different background and regions.

The cell is intent on 360 degree development of the students. The Cell also conducts seminars and workshops to enable the students to become successful professionals. The UU plan to achieve this by:

Identifying the requirements of the industry and enable students with required Hard Skills and Soft skills

By judging the current level of students and make training plans to mould them into professionals according to their desired streams.

The University is thriving towards its goal to enable their students to become employable nationally and internationally by continuous learning training and skill enhancement guidance.

