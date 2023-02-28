United University Is Creating a Niche for Itself Among the Best Private Universities in India

Harvesting three decades-long endeavours of higher education in the showground of engineering, management, and pharmacy, United Group of Institutions came up with a dream venture United University in the year 2021 to establish a new era of education. United University is approved by the State Government under the Private University Act and recognised by UGC, the BAR Council of India, the National Medical Commission, and the Indian Nursing Councel and is emerging as one of the most promising ones in our country.

The University’s mission is to have holistic development of its scholars by providing them high quality and contemporary education loaded with values. To ensure the same the University provides yoga, meditation, moral education, and societal-participation programs, making them understand the real worth of becoming educated.

United University offers various courses in different disciplines such as medicine, nursing, engineering, management, agriculture, law, mass communication, journalism, and applied sciences

Also, for professional exposure, the University has embedded its professional programs with an industrial orientation. MBA-IBM and B.Tech-IBM are the samples. Through rigorous instruction and practice, the United Institute of Medical Sciences, a crucial component of United University, seeks to develop aspirant medical students into top-tier physicians. It also has a 1000-bed hospital named United Medicity.

The intellectual capital of the United University's (UU) highly successful faculty, each of whom has experience and subject-matter competence, is the institution's forte. In order to equip graduates with high levels of competence and to foster their technical and professional temperament in a demanding and diverse contemporary environment, there is a significant deal of research and study done to identify relevant and successful teaching and learning methods.

The core curriculum of courses is designed to provide professional skills with advanced electives and seminar lectures

Pledged to bea global centre for cross-cultural and interdisciplinary teaching and learning, the University thus shapes its scholars with international standards enabling them to leave their stamps of excellence all around the world. By making concerted efforts, in this direction United University has academic and industrial collaborations with several foreign universities and multinational companies. In this row, certain academic tie-ups are with the University with Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Buriram Rajabhat University, Thailand and Missouri University, Columbia, USA, University Gadjah Mada, Indonesia, Buriram, Thiland, University Rovira i Virgili, Spain.

Due to United University's affiliation with all of India's main certification and accrediting organisations, all of its courses are extremely reliable and career-focused. Along with its current affiliations with companies like Infoys, TCS, Tata Steel, Wipro, and others, the university continues to forge strong relationships and affiliations with new industry leaders.

We, at United, are committed to cultivating leaders who are not only able professionals but also sensitive people with morals and sanskars. The best UGC-approved university, United University treats all of its students equally and provides them with a quality education from experienced faculty, preparing them to achieve their future goals. The university also offers a professional and welcoming campus environment and culture where you can pursue your education while having fun and giving shape to your dream career.

