United Wolfram- A leading manufacturer of Tungsten products

The tungsten powders produced by United Wolfram are made using completely automated, cutting-edge machinery. With its guaranteed automated quality control system and extensive understanding of the entire process, from raw materials to finished products, they are exceeding customers' expectations.

The common base for creating chemical compounds in all industries, including those in the aerospace, mining, medical, electronics, and defense sectors, is tungsten, cobalt, or nickel. However, to use such powders in products, the quality of the element must be in its purest form. Considering the same with its expertise, United Wolfram, an innovation-led transnational metallurgical company, is one of the foremost Manufacturers, Exporters, and Suppliers of such metals.

Abhishek Gami, an indispensable man in the Indian economy, founded the company, which specializes in creating, producing, and selling high-performance metal powders like Tungsten Trioxide, Ammonium Para Tungstate, Sodium Tungstate, Calcium Tungstate, Tungstic Acid, Tungsten Metal Powder, Tungsten Carbide Powder, Fused Tungsten Carbide Powder, Ready to press Powder, Cobalt Metal Powder, Cobalt Oxide, Cobalt Sulphate, Cobalt Chloride, etc. With its high quality and on-time delivery, United Wolfram replaces many of the most well-known global brands with its tungsten products, which are 100% made in India.

Through its usage in high-speed steel and cemented carbide tools, tungsten significantly contributes to the accomplishment of high productivity levels in sectors essential to the world's economic well-being. Lighting, electronics, power engineering, coating and joining technology, automotive and aerospace, medical technology, the creation of high temperatures, the tooling industry, sports, jewelry, and even household. The ability of tungsten bacteria and enzymes to aid in the nitrogen-fixing capacity of plants has just come to be widely recognized as having significant historical significance.

The tungsten powders produced by United Wolfram are made using completely automated, cutting-edge machinery. With its guaranteed automated quality control system and extensive understanding of the entire process, from raw materials to finished products, they are exceeding customers' expectations. This firm is currently one of the world's fastest suppliers, delivering 1000 kg of tungsten intermediates in as little as one day in response to a purchase order in a few Indian states.

Talking about the company, Abhishek Gami said, "Before beginning the study for any product, I first think about doing something really challenging and technically complex that typical businesses cannot begin. And after conducting extensive research on a few periodic table elements, my attention turned to the world's rare metals tungsten and cobalt products, which were not being produced in India at the time due to a lack of technology, which sparked the idea that I should start a firm that produces such chemical compounds within India itself. And that is how the journey of United wolfram started."

Through Abhishek's guidance, United Wolfram is prepared to be the go-to partner for many industries, including diamond tool manufacturing, cemented carbide industries, tungsten powders, tungsten CP grade and LR grade chemicals, tungsten carbide-cobalt blend powders for direct press, and many more. Today with its immense success, United Wolfram will start its newest plant in Gujarat, catering to the ever-increasing demand for its products on a global scale.

