Universal Adviser recognised as ‘Top choice Immigration Services in India’

Proving its expertise and prominence, Universal Adviser was awarded with the title of being the most trusted immigration consultant in India in an event yet again. The event was organised with the motive of honouring all the reputed organisations in different industries. Thus, Universal Adviser, which has been a pioneer in the immigration domain, was awarded for its top-notch immigration advisory services. The consultancy has been assisting people in achieving their dream of settling in Canada by providing them with high-quality instruction and specialists that are dedicated to give the best services. They have been successful in building their reputation in the field through a variety of services and their remarkable success rate of over 97.26%.

Mr. Sagar Mehndiratta, the name behind delivering smiles to over 10000 people, has been ensuring that the consultancy stays firm on its main goal to ensure success to Canada’s permanent residency applications. They offer a reliable platform to every skilled professional to seize the opportunity. While talking about the achievement, the founder stated, “At Universal Adviser, we always make sure that each of our clients satisfies all eligibility conditions before finally enrolling them with us. The recognition we have been getting from people is really heartwarming and it helps us in constantly bringing innovation in our work while delivering the best of what we have.”

Ms. Niharika Dhawan, the Head Of Operations, also plays an integral role in the smooth functioning of workings at Universal Adviser. She is a Canada PR holder and thus, with her distinctive technique; she ensures that every application that is sent through is perfect. After her approval, the applications are reviewed thrice before it is finally put in the further processing. Also to make sure that the team can devote adequate time to each of their clients they only accept a restricted number of applications. This has also aided Universal Adviser in solidifying their position and winning the trust of potential candidates.

Through the PNP (Provincial Nominee Program), Universal Adviser had a success rate of 97.26% in 2020–2021. Every PNP draw selects at least 10 of their clients' applications. Some sources claim that one in three people who receive recommendations from Universal Adviser for their visa applications successfully immigrate to Canada. More than 50,000 clients have been assisted by their team of immigration experts, who have a 100 per cent client satisfaction rate. Their world-class contributions have been acknowledged by people as well. As a result, they have bagged titles for being the best consulting firm in 2018, best customer service provider in 2019, and a Global Business Leader award in 2020.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

