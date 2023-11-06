Universal AI University Hosts Its 12th Convocation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Universal AI University, India’s first University to provide Artificial Intelligence curriculum for under-graduate and postgraduate programmes, today hosted its 12th Convocation at its sprawling ‘Green’ Campus at Karjat near Mumbai. The Convocation was held for the graduating classes of 2020-23.

The Convocation ceremony marked the illustrious presence of Mr Deepak Kapoor, an Ex-Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army as the Chief Guest while Dr V S Parthasarathy, Mentor, Coach and Entrepreneur, Ex-President, Group CFO & CIO of M & M and Vice Chairman of Allcargo Logistics Limited and Mentor at SEWA was the Guest of Honour.

Presiding over the Convocation, General Deepak Kapoor, Ex - chief of Army Staff, Indian Army said "The Artificial Intelligence has a lot of scope in the country and globally and it will open up innovative minds to explore career opportunities to excel the corporations and individuals. The CEOs of various countries are highly looking at the AI talent and the young minds should take utmost benefits of the AI education opportunities."

A total of 320 students who passed out the Post - Graduate (PG) and Undergraduate students from the Universal Business School under the aegis of Universal AI University received their degrees at this convocation.

The solemn and ceremonial graduation ceremony comprised of an academic procession, a welcome speech by Chancellor and Founder Prof Tarundeep Singh Anand. Mr Deepak Kapoor, an ex-Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army delivered a convocation address as a chief guest followed by awarding of degrees and medals to the students and alumni talks. On the occasion, certain prestigious awards were also conferred upon the deserving students. The best student was awarded with the ‘Students of the Year’ Award while the most prestigious ‘Tejinder Kaur Best Scholar of the Year 2023 Awards ’ was bestowed upon the scholar students in the batch of 2023.

Delighted to host the Convocation Ceremony for the successful batch of 2021-23,Prof Tarundeep Singh Anandsaid, “We are really excited to host this 12th Convocation of our B-school and the first ever such ceremony after the commencement of Universal AI University reckoned as India’s first Artificial Intelligence University. We welcome our iconic guests to bestow upon the degrees to our students who passed out with flying colours. Set to imbibe the new-age, AI-driven curriculum for the young minds, we are emphasising upon an experiential learning pedagogy where practical and academic knowledge are given equal weightage.”

Added Prof Anand, “Universal AI University's esteemed status as India's premier AI University lends unparalleled credibility to the programmes it runs. With a commitment to producing industry-ready professionals with AI embedded talent, these curricula give students a completely transformative learning experience that not only keeps them ahead of their peers; but also empowers them to unleash their fullest potential.”

As a unique theme, the Convocation ceremony also displayed the ‘Universal AI University Walk through Video’ to showcase the academic prowess and strength of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as the University has created special AI classrooms for new-age students.

The B-school at the Universal AI University offers the AICTE-approved MBA programmes, which provide top-notch placements. It also offers international MBA courses in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales, UK), the University of Economics (Varna, Bulgaria), the Swiss School of Management (Italy), Lincoln University (California, USA), the INSEEC School of Business and Economics (Paris, France), the University of Salamanca (Spain), and North-eastern Illinois University (Chicago, USA).

After receiving the nod from the Government of Maharashtra early this year, the Universal AI University started its first academic year from 1st August, 2023. With a specially designed curriculum in the field of Artificial Intelligence, the University has tailored special Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in AI and Future Technologies. It has also designed other new-age courses such as Liberal Arts and Humanities, Global Affairs and Diplomacy, Law, Environment and Sustainability, Sports Sciences and design.

It boasts of India’s first Green University Campus where ‘Ethics, Environment and Experiential Learning framework’ is followed to create a positive social, environment and economic impact. It is the only University that launches its own ESG Report with focus on being carbon, water and solid waste recycling positive in the coming years. Website: https://www.universalai.in/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!