University of Mumbai’s GICED Graduation Ceremony for NextGen Event Managers

University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (GICED) in collaboration with Nest Academy of Event Management and Development (NAEMD) organised the Annual Graduation Ceremony for Event Management Degree and Diploma Programmes on 21st May 2022, Saturday at Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, University of Mumbai, Kalina for the Class of 2019, 2020 & 2021.

NAEMD is an institute dedicated to creating highly professional individuals in the field of Event Management. With the focused aim of creating professionally, academically and ethically sound event managers and executives, it contributes to this burgeoning space in India. University of Mumbai’s GICED offers Masters & Bachelors Degree and Under-Graduate & Post-Graduate Diplomas in Event Management & Public Relations in collaboration with NAEMD.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Vinod Patil - Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation - University of Mumbai, Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak, Director - Garware Institute of Career Education & Development, University of Mumbai and Mrs Shilpa Borkar- Assistant Director & Placement Officer, Garware Institute of Career Education & Development, University of Mumbai. The special guest of the day was ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji who escalated the energy level and brought in an excitement amongst the students.

The past few years, as college campuses were closed due to the pandemic, it was not easy for educators, families, and students. This year, things are a lot closer to "normal" and it was the best time to recognize and celebrate the students' accomplishments. The Graduation Ceremony was attended not just by Class of 2021 but also the Class of 2020 & 2019.

The ceremony began with the dignitaries adorning the dais and the lighting the lamp. Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak welcomed and felicitated the dignitaries. Mrs Shilpa Borkar & Dr. Keyurkumar Nayak addressed the graduates and appreciated them for practising sound judgement and patience at a time when the world was facing various obstacles and restrictions.

Dr Vinod Patil also addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of academic journey in a student’s life and congratulated the graduates on their achievement. Mr Marzi Pestonji was delighted to see the achievement of the students and appreciated them for their hard work.

The conferment of Degree began with first felicitating the Rank Holders with the Trophy of Academic Excellence by the dignitaries. The success of the event was evident through the joyful smiles of the graduating students as they received their Degrees with their Graduation robe and caps. Parents expressed joyful gratitude to the faculty and the management in moulding their wards as professionals in the course of study. It was indeed a proud moment not just for the graduates and their families but also for the faculty members who played a vital role in shaping the careers of these students.

