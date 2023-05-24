University of Western Australia Launches Global MBA Programme

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The University of Western Australia (UWA) is excited to announce the launch of Batch 2 of its highly anticipated Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Global) program. This innovative program offers professionals the opportunity to pursue an online MBA without taking a break from work, providing the flexibility needed to balance career growth and education. This global MBA will allow graduates to earn industry -recognised dual credentials. Graduates will receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management by IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode, ranked 5th (NIRF India Rankings 2022), after successful completion of the first year, followed by a Master in Business Administration (Global) from UWA on successful completion of the second year of this program. With a global curriculum and award-winning teachers and researchers from UWA and IIMK, graduates will also become part of UWA’s prestigious alumni network of over 140,000 international professionals.



UWA is a world top 100 university (90th in QS 2023) and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) – Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. In addition, the UWA Business School is ranked in the Top 3 Best Business Schools in Australia (The Australian Financial Review BOSS Best Business Schools, 2022) and is accredited by both the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). These are leading business school accreditations in Europe and North America, meaning employers around the world recognise the quality of a UWA degree in business. As a leading global university, UWA is renowned for producing highly employable graduates who go on to forge long and successful careers. UWA graduates consistently receive high levels of satisfaction from employers. This makes the MBA (Global) program from UWA an ideal course for mid-to senior level working professionals seeking opportunities to enhance their management or leadership skills.



Batch 2 of the MBA (Global) programme welcomes a diverse mix of professionals with varying levels of work experience. Here’s a breakdown of Batch 1 of the MBA (Global) program by:



Relevant years of work experience:

Less than 5 years: 17%

5-10 years: 26%

11-15 years: 31%

16-20 years: 6%

20+ years: 20%



Range of industries:

Information Technology

Finance

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Medical

Pharma/Biotech

Retail

Technology



Range of job functions:

Information Systems/Technology

General Management

Engineering

Marketing & Sales

Finance/Accounting



Range of companies:

KPMG, India

Tata Consultancy Services

Novartis Healthcare, India

EY

Mercedes-Benz, India

Infosys

J.P. Morgan Chase

Walmart Global Tech India

PayPal

State Bank of India

VMware



Aradhana Potteth, a Senior SAP Consultant at LTIMindtree, who was part of the inaugural batch, shared her experience, "The program structure challenges you to apply yourself in the real-world rather than just theoretical knowledge. My program leader helped me to understand the concepts quickly, and the office hours are wonderful and interactive! The program is self-paced, which was the reason I was inclined to join the program. It’s entirely online so I can do it from anywhere at my own time. The curriculum keeps you on your toes and helps apply what you learn very effectively. I found a wonderful set of batchmates in this program from a variety of industries and years of experience - networking at its best!"



The UWA MBA (Global) is now accepting applications for Batch 2. Visit the program page to learn more about this transformative educational opportunity.



The University of Western Australia



As Western Australia’s only top 100 university (QS 2022), a degree from the UWA Business School is your passport to the world. The UWA Business School is one of a few institutions in Australia to be accredited by both the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). These are leading business school accreditations in Europe and North America, meaning employers around the world recognise the quality of a UWA degree in business. The UWA Business School is also a signatory of the UN PRME. By working alongside industry partners on real challenges, and taking on networking opportunities, work placements and internships, you’ll gain the skills, knowledge and connections to kick start your dream career.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.