Unleash Your Innovation at Vadodara Startup Festival 4.0: India's Largest Startup Carnival

India, 21st February 2024 – Parul University's Parul Innovation and Entrepreneurship Research Centre (PIERC) proudly presents the Vadodara Startup Festival 4.0 (VSF 4.0), set to take place from February 26th to 28th, 2024. PIERC, a leader in fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, has incubated over 200 startups, generated 1,100+ jobs, and amassed revenue exceeding 30 Crores. Their commitment to nurturing grassroots ventures is exemplified through initiatives like Startup Studios, Kalam Makerspace, and Advanced Fab Lab.

The Vadodara Startup Festival is a testament to Parul University's dedication, having connected over 5,000 students with industry experts and collaborators, fostering a passion for innovation and shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.

VSF 4.0, positioned as a premier platform for aspiring minds, offers a dynamic three-day journey encompassing deep dives into unicorn journeys, groundbreaking seminars with industry leaders, investment opportunities, and engaging internships for networking and experience.

Unicorn startup participants include Mr. Sunil Kumar, CTO – Shiprocket, and Mr. Sunny Vaghela, Co-founder & CPO - Zyber365. Investment partners and delegates from Google India and RR Global have also confirmed their participation.

Key highlights of VSF 4.0 include access to funding opportunities up to 10 Crores, participation from 10+ unicorn and renowned startups, engagement with 50+ industry leaders, 50+ investors & funds, 60+ speakers, 250+ startups, 1500+ internship opportunities, and an expected footfall of 25,000.

The event is scheduled to take place at Parul University, Vadodara. Registration is open at www.pierc.org/vsf, and updates can be followed on Instagram @pierc_pu.

