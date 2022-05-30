Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unlock the Door to your Dream House with HT Delhi Home Fest

HT Home Fest is an initiative by HT to help the readers find their dream home. It is a consortium of reputed developers of Delhi NCR region featured by HT under a single banner
HT Home Fest returns in 2022 with some of the popular developers already on board.
Published on May 30, 2022 07:43 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

To have a home one can call their own is a dream to many. It is one of the most important and financially crucial decisions one has to make. Thus, it is imperative to have enough choices and options to compare and contrast. Not only that, it is also important that the choices come from a credible and reliable source. Taking this into consideration, HT collaborates with Top Real Estate Developers in Delhi NCR to highlight their best offerings for potential buyers.

HT Home Fest returns in 2022 with some of the popular developers already on board. These include Geetanjali, Supertech, Orchid, Gaursons and M3M. This initiative aims to be a medium between top developers and potential buyers. The developers will showcase an array of property options, from penthouses to villas to apartments – the options are endless. The initiative offers a chance to gaze through properties in different parts of NCR including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida.

The Home Fest campaign is a high frequency campaign with a microsite and daily marketing push that will be run across HT’s print and digital platforms to help developers reach the right customers. The campaign will be supplemented with emailer campaigns to relevant databases to help developers reach their target customers.

The simple way to explore houses on this digital property is to visit: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/delhi-home-fest/

Select the area of your choice, followed by the developer of your choice and then create your own shortlist after going through the features and prices. There really hasn't been an easier way to explore and buy a home. So, go ahead and get yourself the home of your dreams.

