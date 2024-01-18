Unlocking Banking Efficiency: UTR Numbers and the Era of Online Account Opening

With digitisation, banking transactions have become faster, easier, and more convenient than ever Whether you need to transfer money, pay bills, or shop online, you can do it all with just a few clicks or taps on your smartphone or computer. However, with the increasing volume and complexity of online transactions, there is also a need for greater security in the banking system. That's where UTR numbers come in handy.

What is a UTR Number?

If you’re unclear about what a UTR number means, a UTR or Unique Transaction Reference number is a 16-digit alphanumeric code generated when you make an online fund transfer through NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS. It is a unique identifier that helps you and your bank track your transaction's status and details.

A UTR number consists of four parts:

The first four characters are the bank code of the sender's bank

The fifth character is the transaction type (N for NEFT, R for RTGS, I for IMPS)

The following six characters are the date of the transaction in YYMMDD format

The last six characters are randomly generated by the bank's system

Why is a UTR Number Important?

A UTR number is important for several reasons, such as:

It helps you track your transaction's status and confirm whether it has been successful. You can use your UTR number to check the status of your transaction on the bank's website or app or by calling the customer care number.

It helps you to resolve any issues or disputes that might arise in the transaction process. For example, if your transaction fails due to network issues or the amount is debited from your account but not credited to the beneficiary account, you can use your UTR number to raise a complaint or query with the bank and resolve it quickly.

It helps you maintain a transaction record and verify it with the beneficiary. You can share your UTR number with the person or entity you are transferring money to, and they can use it to confirm the receipt of the funds.

It helps you to avoid any duplication or confusion in the transaction process. Sometimes, the same transaction might be initiated or executed more than once due to technical glitches or human errors. In such cases, the UTR number can help you identify and rectify the mistake and avoid any unnecessary charges or penalties.

How to Find Your UTR Number?

You can find your UTR number in different ways, depending on the mode of transfer and the bank you are using. Here are some common methods:

If you are using NEFT or RTGS, you can check your UTR number in the transaction receipt or the confirmation message from the bank after the transfer is completed. If you are using IMPS, you can check your UTR number in the reference number field of the SMS or email you receive from the bank after the transfer is initiated. If you are using a mobile banking app or a net banking portal, you can check your UTR number in your account's transaction history or statement section. If you are unable to find your UTR number through any of the above methods, you can also contact your bank’s customer care service and provide them with the details of your transaction, such as the date, time, amount, beneficiary account number, etc. They will help you to retrieve your UTR number.

In a Nutshell

UTR numbers are a simple and effective way to make online fund transfers. They help you save time, money, and effort while ensuring security and transparency. They also help you to keep track of your transactions and resolve any issues that may arise.

