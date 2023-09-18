Unlocking Brighter Futures: SKIDS' Revolutionary Approach to Children's Mental Health and Wellness"

Why is mental screening important for kids and how SKIDS is solving this problem?

Mental health though an integral part of a child’s well being is often neglected in regular check-ups. SKIDS is solving this problem by emphasizing on mental health and preventive screening. While academics is crucial, it is equally important to prioritize the physical and mental well-being of our young learners. CBSE in collaboration with UNESCO has rolled out a plea to empower the teachers in schools as health and wellness promoters, who will conduct the promotion activities in schools to improve the health and well-being of school-going children at various levels. SKIDS through its collaboration with schools is taking care of children’s mental health in the most modern and scientific way.

How SKIDS is addressing pediatric care by deploying world-class medical-grade non-invasive and kid-friendly technology for holistic preventive and specialist care for kids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SKIDS believes technology along with doctors can vastly improve care outcomes. However, a lot of technology that is currently used by caregivers is either consumer-grade, inaccurate or not kids-friendly. SKIDS with its latest technology offers holistic preventive care which is completely non-invasive and accurate. According to a study done in 2015–2016, 58.5% percent of children between the age of 6 months to 5 years were anemic. Keeping this in mind regular blood tests are done on children, which so far has been invasive with the use of needles. With SKIDS, this is going to change forever as it uses highly accurate non-invasive anemia tests using FDA approved solution that is accurate, fast, and as easy as doing pulse oximetry.

How is SKIDS screening Behavioral Health and Learning Disabilities among children?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SKIDS is the first-of-its kind technological platform that believes in preventive healthcare and does regular screening based on multiple parameters including mental health, psychological health and overall well-being of the children. SKIDS also provides comprehensive behavioral assessment including autism screening, developmental delays, and social health. This helps in early detection of concerns if any, and can also follow it up with the right treatment early on.

With your recent collaborations with Schools across different parts of the country, how do you plan to make parents more aware of various health problems among children?

Children spend close to seven hours in school everyday, five days a week. This leaves us enough time to monitor them on their overall well-being. SKIDS through the teachers run sensitizing programmes on the need of preventive screening for children. This AI-powered platform offers comprehensive healthcare for kids through a holistic assessment of their physical, behavioral, and social health. Unlike existing growth charts which monitor only a few physical parameters, SKIDS advanced health chart monitors 70+ parameters including behavioral and social-health assessment. Parents are kept in loop and in case of any issues, it can be highlighted at the right time.

Briefly explain your partnership with Arcade Therapeutics and how you are planning to revolutionize mental healthcare in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We have partnered with Arcade Therapeutics with a well-planned goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare for adolescents in India. We are bringing the concept of digital therapeutics to the country for the very first time. Through our partnership with Arcade Therapeutics, SKIDS plans to develop a digital-first therapy protocol to improve and accelerate the efficacy of therapy for school-going children suffering from social anxiety.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}