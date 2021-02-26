IND USA
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
brand stories

Unlocking Happiness, one story at a time

Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that acknowledges people who created inspiring stories of happiness during the lockdown.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST

Ever heard of the saying - where focus goes, energy flows? Being mindful can, indeed, open a lot of doors – of fulfillment, contentment, and happiness. And, it takes no rocket science to be happy; just focusing on something that you desire or enjoy can reap sweet rewards, no matter the circumstances. Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that acknowledges people who created inspiring stories of happiness during the lockdown. Read on.

Abhishek Thukral
Abhishek Thukral

Mr. Whimsical Baker

For Abhishek Thukral, a publicist in Mumbai, his new venture Whimsical Baker started mainly as a means to distract himself as his professional workload reduced during the lockdown and he ended up with a lot of free time on his hands. Abhishek was also battling with anxiety as his PR firm like most other businesses was hit hard with the lockdown in effect, so he decided to do something constructive with his time. Rekindling with his old passion for cooking, he set base in his home Kitchen and soon Mr. Whimsical Baker was born. His venture was up and running within a week. His very first professional order was for a friend and then there was no looking back. All he needed to start was basic inventory and social media platforms.

one of Abhishek Thukrals many creations
one of Abhishek Thukrals many creations

He then relied on word of mouth and social media to market his food as people were inclined more towards home kitchens. Soon he saw as high as 50 orders as week during the peak months of August and September. However, with things slowly going back to normal he’s juggling his time between his PR firm and baking and takes orders thrice a week. Being very particular about personal hygiene, he also makes sure there are extra layers of protection or packaging in the process. Abhishek also won the FBAI India Home Chef & Baker Awards 2020.

Happiness Unlocked!
Happiness Unlocked!

Losing weight to gain happiness

Let’s be honest, being overweight can be fatal to health, self-esteem, and even dreams. But if you’re Rahul Dang, you turn a sad-overweight-teen story into a fit-and-fabulous-at-22 saga. At 120 kg, Rahul decided to take the challenge of losing weight, head-on. He wanted to feel fit, confident, and happy. The toughest part of the process? Giving up all his favourite foods and sweets. So much so, that his family was taken aback by his decision to eliminate chapattis and rice from his diet. Along with a complete transformation of his diet, Rahul focused on incorporating a strict exercise regimen. When the lockdown started, he wasn’t able to go to the gym; this came as a big disappointment. But he decided to make good use of the time at hand and push his fitness goals, full-steam ahead. He ordered exercise equipment for himself and opted for online weight-loss classes.

Rahul Dang
Rahul Dang

Managing his MBA class schedule and assignments along with his daily workouts was not easy, especially during days when motivation was low and food cravings were big. But Rahul kept his eyes on the prize. He focused on cardio and weight training, and made sure he changed his workouts every two weeks to challenge his body to something new. Today Rahul weighs 72 kg – an astounding 50 kg weight-loss. It’s been a rebirth of sorts for him – from the way he looks to the way he feels and carries himself. He has also started a blog to share his passion for fitness, and inspire the world.

Do you have a story of happiness, too? Share it now.

