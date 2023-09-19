Unlocking OKX Experience: OKX Referral Code FUND100 for assured rewards

You can sign up with the latest OKX referral codeFUND100 to unlock a mystery box with rewards up to $10,000 upon your KYC completion and an assured reward on your first investment in 2023.

Introduction to OKX's New Chapter The renowned cryptocurrency exchange platform, OKX, has recently stirred up excitement among both new and seasoned traders. Following a strategic rebranding from OKex to OKX, the platform has now introduced an alluring offer for new users: a unique mystery box filled with the promise of rewards up to $10,000.

OKX's Legacy: From OKex to OKX Since its inception in 2017 by Jay Hao, OKX has consistently delivered an unparalleled trading experience, gaining recognition as a preferred platform. Its vast reach, encompassing countries such as India, Malta, and Seychelles, and the title of the most frequented crypto exchange in 2018, showcases its global impact. This rebranding initiative not only symbolizes growth but emphasizes its dedication to a community of global traders.

Stepping into the World of OKX with the Referral Code

For newcomers eager to step into OKX's dynamic trading realm, the OKX referral codeFUND100 serves as the gateway with a chance of winning up to $10,000, this code ensures a seamless transition into the intricate world of cryptocurrency trading. Though the code's validity stretches until December 2024, early birds undoubtedly have the advantage.

Maximizing the OKX Platform: Features and Functionalities Once registered using the OKX referral code, users are welcomed into a landscape rich in features. Whether it's the real-time dashboard updates ranging from Bitcoin's pricing to new token listings or the flexibility of transferring assets between trading accounts, OKX ensures a top-tier trading experience. For those inclined towards networking, OKX’s referral competitions offer a chance to bag a portion of a hefty $50,000 USDT prize pool.

Delving Deeper into the Referral Program

OKX's referral program is structured to benefit both the referrer and the new entrant. By sharing the okx referral code, seasoned traders can earn substantial rewards, further enriching their trading experience. This incentivized model fosters community growth, encouraging traders to introduce more users to the platform.

Personalized Dashboard: Once active, referrers can easily track their earnings, monitor the activity of their referrals, and gauge the success of their outreach campaigns.

Referral Tiers: OKX introduces multiple levels, each with distinct rewards. The more active traders one introduces to the platform, the greater their potential earnings.

Continuous Updates: OKX is committed to refining and expanding the referral program. Regular announcements ensure participants are aware of new features, changes, or bonus opportunities.

Understanding the Distinctions: OKX Referral vs. Affiliate Programs

Both the referral and affiliate programs of OKX offer distinct advantages and rewards for users, but it's imperative to grasp their specific nuances to maximize potential benefits.

OKX Referral Program: This initiative is primarily targeted at incentivizing users to introduce new members to the OKX community. By sharing the OKX referral code, existing users can invite potential traders to the platform. In return for their effort, they receive mystery boxes that contain assured rewards, adding a touch of suspense and excitement to the process.

OKX Affiliate Program: On the other hand, the affiliate program operates on a deeper engagement level. Affiliates can earn a lifetime commission, which can be as high as 50% on trading fees of their referrals. This not only provides a sustainable source of income but also encourages affiliates to continuously promote OKX as a premier trading platform. Moreover, as affiliates achieve higher monthly trade volumes through their referrals, they are eligible for special bonuses, enhancing their earning potential further. These bonuses act as a recognition of the affiliate's contribution to OKX's growth and success.

Becoming an OKX Affiliate: For users eyeing the enticing benefits of the OKX Affiliate Program, the journey starts with the referral initiative. To attain affiliate status, one must successfully refer 10 active users to the platform. In addition to the lifetime commission benefits, these early referrals also allow users to earn mystery boxes, ensuring a combination of immediate rewards and long-term gains. This dual reward system underscores OKX's commitment to appreciating and incentivizing its dedicated user base.

Delving into OKX's Affiliate Tier System:

OKX has ingeniously structured its affiliate program to reward those who bring more substantial trade volume and new users to its platform. It's organized into multiple tiers, each with varying requirements and associated benefits.

Level 1 (L1) Affiliate: To achieve this status, affiliates need to secure a trade volume of $100K in spot trading or 500K in derivatives trading. Successful L1 affiliates are entitled to a commission rate of 30%.

Level 2 (L2) Affiliate: To climb to this tier, there's a significant jump in expectations. Affiliates need to ensure a minimum trade volume of 10M in derivatives trading. Their efforts are rewarded with an enhanced commission rate of 35%.

As affiliates ascend the ladder, the potential commission continues to rise, maxing out at a generous 50%. However, it's vital to note that OKX evaluates the performance of its affiliates on a monthly basis. This means affiliates can be upgraded or downgraded depending on their monthly trade volumes and the number of new users they bring into the fold. This dynamic system encourages sustained engagement and commitment to promoting OKX's platform, ensuring that the benefits are aligned with consistent performance.

Conclusion: OKX's Forward-Thinking Approach With the introduction of the latest OKX referral codeFUND100, In conclusion, while both programs aim to expand the OKX user base, the referral program provides immediate rewards in the form of mystery boxes, and the affiliate program offers long-term, scalable earnings based on the trading activities of referred users.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.