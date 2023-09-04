Unlocking Potential and Charting a Course Towards Excellence in Maritime Studies

A historic moment graces AMET's chronicles as 155 pioneering Maersk select cadets set foot into the hallways of the Maersk Centre of Excellence that commenced operations in August 2023.

Amidst a wave of excitement, proud parents and eager cadets enrolled into the cutting-edge facility at the Maersk Centre of Excellence (MCE) campus at Thenpattinam near Chennai. They recently celebrated the first day of life on campus as students made their transition into the professional course of BE Marine Engineering and BSc Nautical Science with the inauguration of the induction program. The grand occasion was graced by the venerable founder and Chancellor of AMET University, Dr. J Ramachandran, whose presence as the esteemed chief guest elevated the event to a pinnacle of prestige and promise.



The Maersk Centre of Excellence emerges from a harmonious three-decade partnership between the Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) and A.P. Moller - Maersk. Exclusively dedicated to harnessing the benefits of industry-academia collaboration for preparing cadets for seafaring careers, the Maersk Centre of Excellence proudly stands as an educational stronghold. Within its bounds, cadets are fully immersed in a comprehensive training regimen spanning nautical and engineering disciplines and paying heed to the future skills required by mariners to stay aligned with the needs of the industry.



In a remarkable feat, the MCE was swiftly completed within three years of the MOU signing between Dr. Ramachandran and Mr. Niels Bruus of A.P. Moller - Maersk. This cutting-edge learning facility finds its home within the sprawling 137-acre AMET Knowledge Park. The foundation stone of which was laid by Mr. Niels Bruus on October 24, 2019. The commencement of construction on October 28, 2021, was marked by the presence of Shri Amitabh Kumar IAS and Capt. Karan Kochhar. Close to 1.5 years down the line, the campus was officially inaugurated on June 29, 2023, a testament to the rapid progress and dedication of the AMET management.



Within the MCE, we house a diverse range of electrical and electronic laboratories, dynamic workshops, interactive communication labs, a safety training haven, a central seamanship mastery hub, and an ingenious integration of immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences await. Moreover, an ingeniously crafted canal serves as a hands-on training ground for boat rowing and lifeboat operation.



The Maersk Centre of Excellence epitomizes a harmonious fusion of academic excellence and practical skill development, providing cadets a platform to not only gain knowledge but also excel as proficient maritime professionals.



Embedded within the cadets' daily pursuits are the purpose and values of Maersk and their unwavering commitment towards sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness (DEI). This transformation is masterfully orchestrated by Capt. Arvind Shankar, Maersk's Culture and Capability Manager, stationed on campus to craft an integration framework aligned with the pioneering Women Cadet Programme.



During the Inaugural Address, Dr. J. Ramachandran highlighted the enduring three-decade partnership between Maersk and AMET. He praised Maersk for creating an opportunity for cadets to get a "Sponsorship agreement for sea time" right from day 1, encouraging cadets to not just aim for becoming Chief Engineer and Captain but also to aspire to become ship owners one day. He commended AMET for launching 20,000+ cadets into the maritime world over the years and reflected on how many of them now are in key positions in global shipping.



Dr. Rajesh Ramachandran, the University's Pro-Chancellor, extended congratulations and stressed AMET's commitment to establishing top-notch facilities for academic excellence. He urged cadets to explore beyond coursework, embracing technological advancements and research in shipping.



Capt. Arvind Shankar, Culture and Capability Manager at Maersk, emphasised the importance of networking and learning among peers, fostering future partnerships. He also celebrated the brave decision of pioneering women cadets breaking barriers and taking up this rewarding career at Maersk.



Dr. (Mrs.) Deepa Rajesh, Vice-President (Academics) and Induction Programme Coordinator welcomed and shared insights about the 15-day Orientation Programme.



Dr. (Mrs.) V. Sangeetha Albin, Additional Registrar of AMET University, gave the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all.

