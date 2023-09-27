Unlocking Success in the Financial Markets: Trading Game Strong Introduces 'Mentorship 2.0’

New Delhi, 27th September 2023- Trading Game Strong, a leading financial educational institute, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking course, “Mentorship 2.0 - Master of Trade.” This comprehensive program aims to equip aspiring traders with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the dynamic world of stock trading.

“Mentorship 2.0 - Master of Trade” is designed to cater to a diverse audience and covers a wide range of topics, including market operations, demand-supply zones, Forex, candlestick patterns, option strategies, and risk management. It also delves into advanced concepts such as options pricing models, smart money analysis, and live market strategy adjustments. At present, it offers three distinct modes of learning:

Offline Program: This advanced option trading course, combined with advanced option strategies and Forex Global Stock Market insights, spans four months, with two months of theory and two months of practical training. Priced at ₹ 99,999, it provides in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience.

99,999, it provides in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience. One-on-One Personal Mentorship Program: Tailored to individual needs, this online and offline program includes the same comprehensive curriculum. The online training option is priced at ₹ 1.9 lakh, while the offline training option costs ₹ 2.4 lakh, ensuring a personalized learning experience.

1.9 lakh, while the offline training option costs 2.4 lakh, ensuring a personalized learning experience. Online Program: Priced at ₹ 40,000, this online course covers the same material in a convenient, four-month format, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Some of the key features of the course include:

Start with trading basics and combine price action with futures and options.

In-depth coverage of option trading from basics to advanced.

Live doubt-clearing sessions and psychological aspects of trading.

Hands-on practice on live markets.

Lifelong guidance and access to recorded videos.

Insights into the forex and commodity markets and the smart money concept.

Speaking about the course, Salman Sherwani, Co-Founder, Trading Game Strong" said- Our Mentorship 2.0 course represents a significant leap forward in trading education. It equips students with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the financial markets. We are committed to empowering our students with the skills to achieve financial independence."

"Real-Time Experience: The Core of Our Course"

Practicing in the live market is crucial, making up 40% of our course. We know firsthand the importance of real-time experience. Many who dive in without guidance suffer losses. We teach vital risk management skills to navigate and minimize risks, empowering students for profit. Our commitment is their confidence and competence in live market challenges.

“Learning Together, Growing Together: Our Collaborative Approach”

In our educational approach, we immerse students in the live market alongside a community of traders and dedicated mentors. We not only nurture their trading setups but also evaluate the strength of each setup they create. Additionally, when a trade is based on a flawed setup, we provide detailed explanations to every individual, helping them understand precisely why their setup may not be yielding the desired results. This personalized guidance ensures that our students not only learn from their successes but also from their mistakes, fostering a deeper understanding of the intricacies of trading. A community that learns together, grows together.

About Trading Game Strong

Trading Game Strong, headquartered in New Delhi, is a leading educational institution that opens up global opportunities in the financial markets. With over five years of experience, TGS offers ISO-certified courses that provide comprehensive insights into the technical aspects of financial markets. The institution is known for its client-centric approach and exceptional post-sale service. TGS's student-driven culture focuses on empowering individuals to achieve profitable returns and financial independence.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

