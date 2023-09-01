Unlocking the Future of Wellness: Smarveda's AI-Integrated Ayurveda Solutions

Smartveda, a 2020-founded health tech start-up is pioneering the Ayurvedic healing tradition and transforming the way people experience traditional healing. The company is based in Uttarakhand and combines over 25 years of research and development in Ayurvedic products with modern science and technology to deliver the best of Ayurvedic remedies tailored to global standards. Smartveda has a team of over 20 experienced BAMS doctors and R&D teams to provide effective solutions and treatments based on Ayurveda.

Modern lifestyle and unwholesome eating habits have led to many health issues. Smartveda embraces the concept of wellness and wellbeing and empowers people to take control of their health and live their lives to the fullest. Smartveda's philosophy focuses on using advanced artificial intelligence to analyze an individual's health and habits, empowering users to manage their health more effectively through tailored Ayurvedic solutions.

Smartveda offers proprietary lab-tested remedies to manage lifestyle diseases such as Diabetes, Heart Health, Liver Care, Obesity and overall strength and vitality. Kadwa Amrit and Prash Amrit are their best-selling products designed to help diabetic individuals naturally manage their blood sugar levels while increasing insulin, strength, and organ vitality.

"We have already positively impacted over 100,000 lives,” said a spokesperson for Smartveda. “Our ultimate vision extends to touch the lives of millions worldwide, taking Ayurveda to new heights, and empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being.”

In the wake of a global pandemic and a fragile healthcare system, personalized and preventive healthcare has become urgent. Smartveda addresses this need by offering holistic solutions and programs that bring about transformative change. Smartveda not just consists of Ayurvedic Products but also offers complete wellness programmes.The program includes yoga programs, personalized diet plans, and free consultations with Ayurvedic doctors. The company is committed to spreading the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and empowering individuals to take control of their health.

Smartveda is striving to contribute to a greener planet and has partnered with SankalpTaru in a bid to plant trees with every purchase made on their website, www.smartveda.co. This step will reduce their carbon footprint following plans of being entirely plastic-free by the end of the Financial Year 2023-24.

Looking towards the future, Smartveda is training an Artificial Intelligence model within our upcoming app, slated to launch by the end of the Financial Year 2023-24. This technology will provide personalized solutions and food recommendations based on individual health data integrating traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern advancements.

"Smartveda stands at the forefront of the modern Ayurvedic brand committed to merging the wisdom of Ayurveda with innovative technology to deliver optimum health solutions. Join us on this transformative journey and experience your true self with Ayurveda from Smartveda," added the spokesperson.

Smartveda has brought the benefits of Ayurveda to a wider audience and believes that everyone deserves access to natural wellness solutions. Their products and services are available on their website, www.smartveda.co.

