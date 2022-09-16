Unominds witnesses 300% growth in applicants for its teacher training program

India, 16th September 2022: Initiated with a commitment to build and upgrade the skills of educators in India, Unominds began its journey 18 months ago. The leading teacher training center in India has witnessed a massive 300% growth in the number of applicants for its pre-primary teacher training program. With a vision to bring about a substantial change in the Indian education system Unominds aim to create the best teaching skills and deploy 100% of them in the education space to enhance the quality of education. Over 11 crore children in India lack pre-primary/foundational education and therefore Unominds is constantly thriving to make education accessible to all those children who do not have access to it foundational education. The teacher training institution and woman empowerment center, Unominds has received an overwhelming response for its preschool teacher training program with 1500+ applications per month.

Highlighting the brand’s successful journey, Nikhil Thakur, Managing Director, Unominds said, “We at Unominds, are committed to building & upgrading the skills of educators thereby producing capable & relevant skills to support the education system. We believe that it is imperative to train women as they are primary caregivers and play a crucial role in establishing a strong foundation for kids. We are constantly thriving to ensure education is accessible to children and also focus on women empowerment by providing them the right opportunities and skills.”

Nikhil Thakur further added, “We have collaborated with numerous local authorities and NGOs to provide affordable education and training to women looking for financial independence. At present, we have also expanded our services to 25 villages in India to identify untapped potential, providing the right skills and help them standardize the early year foundation education in these villages for the benefit of children.”

During the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequent lockdowns gave a huge blow to the education sector. These hindrances disrupted and hindered the scope of foundation education in India. At Unominds, the teacher training programs are designed following global intel, industry-based research and the program provides holistic development for teachers which helps them deliver a world-class curriculum in a fun and creative manner.

“We train future educators to achieve academic excellence through our innovative teaching methods and equip them with the required knowledge and skills to drive outcome-based learning. Our mission is to train a minimum of 10,000 credible and certified teachers to make education accessible to all children looking for foundational education.” said Mamta Surendra Prasad Thakur, CEO at Unominds.

Unominds believes that learning is a continuous process and constant innovation acts a growth catalyst paving the way for a successful learning pathway. Unominds firmly believes that teachers just don’t teach, they inspire children to lead a fulfilling life. Therefore, Unominds is dedicated to creating the right set of teachers and educators to provide children with the best possible foundational education.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.