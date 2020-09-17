Unprecedented times call for exceptional ideas

brand-stories

Online admissions- check. Pre-semester learning- check. Virtual orientation day- check. Starting September, Pearl Academy commenced the formal semester virtually for the 2020 cohort enrolled in fashion, design, business, and media programs. Additionally, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, Pearl Academy is equipping its students with customized kits for them to set up labs or studios in their homes for practical learning. “The pandemic has posed several serious challenges for educational organizations- be it the continuity of the academic cycle or the quality of teaching and engagement in the virtual mode. However, it has also created an opportunity to re-think and re-invent the entire teaching and learning process. In a short span of six months, we not only transitioned to a complete virtual campus, but also implemented a unique immersive-creative-learning-framework, developed highly engaging pre-semester learning modules and have now equipped our students to set up their home studios,” says Nandita Abraham, president, Pearl Academy.

Why home studios?

Practical learning and hands-on experiences can make a world of difference for any student, but these are even more critical for someone pursuing a creative program. They need tools and equipment to shape their ideas and breathe life into their imagination. With COVID-19 leading to the shutdown of campuses along with facilities like studios and labs, the students, especially the freshers, would have been at a loss without a practical understanding of concepts and subjects that are new to them.

As a solution to this problem, Pearl Academy came up with the idea of home studios. “We thought if students are not allowed to come to the campus and access labs, why not help them set it up in their homes? We took a long-term view of the situation and realized that a home studio is a great way to enable them to learn at their own pace and practise as much as they want, even after the re-opening of campuses,” shares Nandita.

These home studio kits, developed in consultation with the academic team, vary as per the program and curriculum requirements to include Wacom tablets, sewing machines, fashion mannequins/ mini-dress forms, drafting boards, hand-knitting devices, block-printing kits, Arduino kits, software stacks, sketching kits, and more.

Besides this, students have access to full Adobe Creative Suite, Business of Fashion, Coursera, WGSN, and digital library to supplement the classroom lectures.

Learn from home

Just like work-from-home, learn-from-home has become the new normal. Virtual classes and remote learning are here to stay, even after education institutes re-open. Both teachers and students have to adapt to this reality while ensuring a balance between offline and online lessons, maximum output, and a holistic learning experience.

Chehak Dhawan, a first-year UG student from the 2020 batch at Pearl Academy Delhi-West campus, says, “Though I am eagerly waiting for on-campus classes, so far I have enjoyed the virtual pre-semester classes and the orientation day. My home kit was delivered recently, and I think it is a super cool idea. I will now have something more to explore, besides attending virtual classes.”For Harish Kumar, a first-year PG student at the institute’s Bangalore campus, “The home kit has everything I need to practice the theoretical concepts. I can now do practical assignments from the safety and comfort of my home.”

