Unsung heroes, out to make an impact

As Steve Jobs rightly put it, “Do what you love, love what you do.”

The recently launched ‘Protect What You Love’ campaign from Castrol saw young people from Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad come together to clear out dirty patches of land and then use the clean ground to play box cricket.

The initiative only proves that when we get together to protect something we’re passionate about, the impact can be powerful and long-lasting.

Taking the same thought forward, we profile four such committed individuals who have chosen the untrodden path and are impacting thousands of lives. They are all following their hearts and making India a better place to live in.

Jadav Payeng

Payeng was all of 16 when floods hit his hometown in Jorhat, Assam leading all the animals, birds and snakes to flee from the area. When he asked his elders if humans will also die like the animals one day, he was told that the problem is rampant deforestation causing a reduction in green cover.

Payeng inside Molai Kathoni. (Shailendra Yashwant | Mint)

Disturbed, he decided he needed to do something about this and approached officials from the forest department. They ticked him off, asking him to go ahead and plant trees on his own. And this is exactly what he did. He started out planting bamboo saplings along the river Brahmaputra.

Three decades later, Payeng has single-handedly converted the flood struck area into a lush 1,360-acre forest by planting a few trees there every day. Molai forest, which is named after him, is now home to Bengal tigers, Indian rhinos, apes, deer, rabbits and a varied species of migratory birds. He lives in the forest with his wife and three children. He owns some cattle and sells milk to make a living.

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2015 for his work in the field of environment conservation.

Shachi Singh

Singh is the reason why Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is completely free from child labour. A young girl, Singh was approached by a poor boy at the railway station asking her to buy a bottle of mineral water refilled from a tap. He was dressed in rags and his face had a layer of dirt on it. While she was walking towards her train, she saw him being brutally beaten up by a policeman.

The sight disturbed her. She compared these children to others like her who spend their childhood playing and studying and decided she had to do something about this. After securing a Masters’ Degree in Social Work, she came back to Lucknow and set up Ehsaas, a non-profit organization that works for the welfare of homeless boys at railway stations, in 2002. The organization has rescued over 100 children from railway stations and footpaths and given them a new lease of life. Through vocational training, education and counselling, their aim is to bring these children back into the mainstream and try reuniting them with their families.

She urged the Uttar Pradesh government to create lost and found booths for children across all the districts of the State.

Pratima Devi

She is a classic example of selfless love. Pratima Devi is no normal ragpicker who roams the streets of New Delhi’s upmarket Saket neighbourhood in search of pieces of scrap that will help her earn her two daily meals. She is mother to nearly 100 stray dogs in the vicinity whom she feeds single-handedly every day.

In 2009, Pratima Devi was the proud recipient of the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award for her ‘social bravery’. (Hindutan Times)

Since the past 30 years, she has been feeding the canines whom she calls her own children. That, when she barely manages to earn two square meals for her own self. She refuses to live with her children or even visit her village so that she can feed her four-legged kids and protect them. In 2009, she was the proud recipient of the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award for her ‘social bravery’.

Ihitashri Shandilya

This IBM employee left a career in IT to support the ancient art form of Madhubani or Mithila paintings, which women in northern Bihar’s Mithianchal have been practicing since the 14th century. With art getting commercialized, old art forms such as this were dying and families which had been making a livelihood from it were now switching to other jobs to make ends meet.

According to ancient mythology, women in Bihar have been making Madhubani paintings since Lord Ram got married to Sita. Shandilya’s inspiration was her grandmother who worked with these women for several decades trying to preserve the art form. But as she aged and her health deteriorated, Shandilya stepped in and founded MITHILAsmita, which means ‘The Pride of Mithila’ in 2010 when she was still working with IBM. Two years later, she left her job to take this on full-time.

The organization now showcases the ancient art form to the rest of the world by turning into sellable merchandise. The money they earn is ploughed back towards the upliftment of the rural artists, a majority of whom are women.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 21:09 IST