Unsung heroes shine bright this International Women's Day, as women empower women on their journey

Mrs. Saroj Agarwal, the Managing Director and Scientific Director of the Embryology Laboratory at Renew Healthcare, stands as an unsung hero in the realm of IVF treatment, empowering countless women through her remarkable contributions. With over 15 years of experience and a fervent commitment to training and teaching, she has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the field of embryology. Her dedication to advancing embryology is palpable through her roles as Course Coordinator at The International Fertility Academy and as an Executive Member of esteemed organizations such as the Academy of Clinical Embryologists and ISAR Bengal.



One of the challenges she acknowledges is the age-old dilemma of balancing a successful career with family planning. Egg and embryo freezing have emerged as revolutionary solutions, empowering women to take control of their reproductive timelines. These cutting-edge fertility preservation techniques offer women the freedom and flexibility to plan their pregnancies on their own terms.

Mrs. Saroj Agarwal, the Managing Director and Scientific Director of the Embryology Laboratory at Renew Healthcare shares her advice with all women - On this International Women's Day, I urge women to embrace their strength and advocate for their reproductive health. Planning for a family can be a deeply personal and complex journey, but it's essential to prioritize self-care and seek support from knowledgeable professionals. Educate yourself about fertility options, empower yourself with knowledge, and remember that your journey is unique and valid. Trust in your instincts, surround yourself with positivity, and know that you have the resilience to overcome any challenges. Together, let's break down barriers and create a world where every woman has the resources and support she needs to fulfill her family-planning goals.

Sandy Dias

Ms. Sandy Dias, a mindfulness & presence-oriented Psychotherapist, MBCT teacher and founder-director of Just Being Center for Mindfulness and Presence, stands as an unsung hero offering individual psychotherapy especially for women including adults with developmental trauma, group psychotherapy and other mental health professionals. She also trains mental health professionals in bringing a feminine, receptive way of `being’ in therapy. She is described as a “teacher of teachers” with a compassionate, wise and kind approach and is able to deftly synthesize many varied threads from psychology and spirituality into a seamless whole. She is known for her holistic view and practice of psychotherapy and in having a non-pathologizing and resilience-based view on mental health. With over 22 years of experience in the field, she is internationally certified in Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) from the Center of Mindfulness, University of California, San Diego, USA. She has vast experience in designing and executing training for mental health professionals, educationists, corporates and for the social development sector.



She has also worked extensively in the field of suicide prevention. She is the Co-Managing Trustee of Connecting Trust, a Pune based NGO that is involved in suicide prevention. She started its helpline, the first in Pune city in 2008 and designed and implemented its training program for volunteers in Mindfulness Based Active Listening (MBAL) that now runs independently. Over the years, she has been a volunteer, trainer, mentor, trustee, involved in the design and implementation of all of its programs based on MBAL. She continues to mentor the growth of the organisation.



“In a male-dominated world that is strongly driven by a `doing’ energy that is solution-focused, it is a challenge to bring in a softer, nurturing, heart-based, receptive, open, inclusive way of `being’. This way can be described as a feminine way of knowing of being that is intuitive and allowing, that is not restricted to just being a woman. It’s in all of us, female or male. This way of being is likely what the world needs more of and to give space to this `softer’ force of deep transformation. Trusting oneself and how you deeply know and understand the world. Give voice to that, not just to the conditioned voices we hear in our heads or from others around us. The world needs more of the voices of women to be heard and assimilated in the mainstream narrative.” Says Sandy.



On this International Women's Day, let us celebrate both Mrs. Saroj Agarwal & Ms. Sandy Dias for their unwavering dedication to empowering women and promoting their well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.