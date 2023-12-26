Unveiling Brilliance: Women Entrepreneurs Leading Change in India

In the dynamic realm of entrepreneurship, women have emerged as transformative leaders, reshaping industries and defying norms through their innovation, resilience, and unwavering drive. Their ventures span diverse sectors, from technology and healthcare to fashion and sustainability, showcasing their pioneering spirit. Beyond building businesses, these visionary women are crafting legacies, shattering barriers, and inspiring future generations. Their narratives of ambition, perseverance, and groundbreaking achievements serve as guiding lights, paving the way toward a more inclusive, diverse, and empowered entrepreneurial sphere. Join us as we shine a spotlight on ten remarkable women entrepreneurs who redefine success and propel innovation in India's business landscape.

1. Aarzoo Shah: Co-Founder of Mudita

Aarzoo Shah is a dynamic entrepreneur, coach, author, and TedX speaker, renowned for her transformative impact on a global scale. With a business acumen that generated over Rs. 100 Crore in revenue, her influence extends beyond the corporate world. As a pioneering figure, she hosted Asia's First Live Mega Coaching Event, attracting over 2000 attendees in Mumbai's Sahara Star in 2019. A two-time TEDx speaker, Aarzoo's insightful narratives and interviews have illuminated paths to financial liberation, earning acclaim across numerous media channels. Her resilience and innovation shone through during the Covid years, as she spearheaded the largest virtual mega events in 2020 and 2021. Aarzoo's reach is international, having touched lives in 10 countries, and guiding over a million people towards transformation. Her journey embodies a global commitment, transcending personal success for impactful change.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

2. Aastha Sharma: Co-Founder of Veris

Aastha Sharma is a distinguished entrepreneur and technology innovator, widely recognized for her contributions in the Enterprise SaaS domain. As the Co-founder of Veris, she and her partners have redefined workplace management by integrating cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions, making Veris a leader in its field across 22 countries. Transitioning from beauty to leading global SaaS illustrates her adeptness in pivoting, innovating, and challenging norms. Veris has now evolved into a trendsetter in workplace technology, especially noted for its emphasis on experiential, AI-driven security. Aastha, an entrepreneurial icon, hosts "Work The Talk," a podcast exploring modern workspace dynamics with insightful depth. Her visionary approach and commitment to technological innovation have earned her accolades and recognition as an emerging woman leader in tech, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs in the technology sector.

3. Harini Chodagam: Founder & Director of Palasah

Harini Chodagam is dedicated to championing environmental and women's health causes through accessible menstrual hygiene products. Since Palasah's establishment in 2019, Harini has led the company in Bio-Degradable Sanitary Pads Manufacturing Machines, Vending Units, and Incinerators, reaching beyond borders to meet the diverse needs of women. With a Bachelor's in E-Commerce from Nizam College and alumnus of the Goldman Sachs 10K Women Program at IIM Bangalore, Harini excels in financial oversight, strategy, and business development. She's excelled in negotiations, secured partnerships, aligned team goals with the vision, and grown revenue for a sustainable future. She has championed rural women's hygiene for 16 years, alongside her corporate commitments and initiatives. Her dedication to service significantly advanced Palasah's environmental sustainability and women's health, positioning it as an industry leader. Harini's initiatives benefited 10k+ women, elevating hygiene standards and overall well-being.

4. Padmaja Duvvuri: Founder & Content Strategist at The Story Docks

Throughout Padmaja’s career spanning two decades, she embodied enthusiasm, motivation, and an unwavering commitment to driving positive change. Her journey is a testament to a diverse expertise that seamlessly integrates technology, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. In 2005, she sparked her entrepreneurial journey founding "Arete Technologies.” Guiding this venture, she transformed it into a pioneering technology solutions provider, establishing herself as a strategic thinker and innovator. Another pivotal moment was the founding of “The Green Studio,” fusing entrepreneurship with uplifting communities, empowering rural artisans, and advocating for sustainable practices. A recent milestone is the formation of “The Docks Group,” housing two verticals: “The Story Docks,” a content marketing agency enabling powerful digital narratives, and “Edu Docks,” an educational hub guiding aspiring entrepreneurs from inception to triumph. Padmaja’s journey embodies resilience, teamwork, and empowerment, motivating others to dream, overcome obstacles, and create meaningful impacts individually.

5. Ritika Malik: Co-founder of Combine Ways

Meet Ritika Malik, Co-founder & Business Consultant at Combine Ways, where her strategic leadership and market research acumen fuel success in end-to-end Projects. With over 12 years in Market Research and IT, Ritika navigates global projects, leaving an indelible mark on clients worldwide. Her background includes roles at industry leaders like IBM and Chaos Global. Armed with a dual-degree MBA and a Bachelor's in IT, she is a driving force for innovation at the company. Notably, Ritika Malik was honored as one of the "Top 10 Best Women Leaders in Market Research 2022". Under her guidance, Combine Ways recently achieved a milestone, publishing a market research report at the India-EU 4th annual conference meet in 2023. This accomplishment speaks to Ritika's commitment to excellence and the company's impactful contributions on a global scale.

6. Ruma Batheja: Director of Knowledgetics Research Pvt. Ltd.

Ruma Batheja chose to embark on an entrepreneurship journey by leveraging her business acumen, coupled with her experience in people management and a fusion of digital expertise, by co-founding 'Knowledgetics Research Pvt. Ltd,' a research, analytics, and consulting firm. She swiftly positioned the company as a global knowledge hub, specializing in delivering comprehensive research, analytics, and advisory solutions. The company garnered a diverse clientele spanning the United States, Europe, and South Asia within a short span of time. Widely recognized within the industry, Ruma is known for her transformative and collaborative approach to leadership, along with earning her the reputation of a visionary leader. She has won many accolades in the past and also generously shares her insights and experiences through writing. Her contributions can be seen in prestigious publications. Notably, her work has been acknowledged in Jennifer Moss's bestselling book, 'The Burnout Epidemic' in the recent past.

7. Dr. Shreyasi Sharma: Founder & Director of Fetal Medicine and Genetics Centre

Dr. Shreyasi Sharma, a distinguished Fetal Medicine specialist based in Delhi NCR, endeavors to elevate awareness about this crucial medical field among expectant mothers in India. A proud alumnus of PGIMER, Chandigarh, she holds accreditation from FMF (UK) for fetal ultrasounds. Dr. Sharma's noteworthy contributions include pioneering complex procedures like Intra Uterine Blood Transfusion, Laser and RFA fetal reductions, and vescico amniotic shunt procedures in the Gurgaon and Faridabad regions. Renowned for her adept handling of complexities and cherished for her empathetic patient care, she stands as a recognized speaker and author of numerous national and international publications in Fetal Medicine. As the founder of the Fetal Medicine and Genetics Centre in Gurgaon, Dr. Sharma champions comprehensive maternal and fetal care, integrating top-tier technology and expert clinicians for a secure treatment environment. Additionally, she shares her expertise through certified FOGSI ultrasound training and long-term fellowships in Fetal Medicine to impart knowledge and skill.

8. Dr. Sujaya Banerjee: CEO of Capstone People Consulting

Dr. Sujaya Banerjee, CEO of Capstone People Consulting, stands at the forefront of Organizational Development and Change professionals in India. She works in the space of workplace culture and capability enhancement. With a glorious career spanning over three decades in transformative leadership across various industries, she's a trailblazer in driving change through people. Her expertise lies in People, Culture and Business Transformation, and cultivating high-performance cultures globally. A TEDx speaker and author, Sujaya is passionate about futuristic leadership, addressing themes like biases, innovation, and winning mindsets in disruptive times. She spearheads forums like the Learning & OD Roundtable and the Women Leadership Forum of Asia, recognized for their impactful contributions to Learning, Change and Innovation across over 30,000 organisation members. Her accolades, like Asia's top HR professionals listing and Asia's 100 Women Power Leaders, reflect her continuous pursuit of Excellence. As a global faculty, she influences and shapes future leadership, fosters inclusive workplaces, and drives innovation for high-performing organizations across countries!

9. Tanya Singhal: Founder & Director of Mynzo Carbon

Tanya Singhal, an expert in climate tech and renewable energy, founded SolarArise, developing over 500MW of solar projects across India. She shaped renewable energy policies, collaborating with the Ministry of Renewable Energy. After leading SolarArise for 8 years, she orchestrated its successful sale, witnessing its growth on the London Stock Exchange. Tanya now leads Mynzo Carbon - MyNetZerO, using tech to measure emissions, offer personalized carbon reduction nudges, and develop 'My-Forest' for carbon recapture toward Net Zero. As a strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group, she holds a Bachelor's in Technology from IIT Delhi and Sweden's Royal Institute of Technology. Engaged with Milaan NGO, she empowers underprivileged girls. Honors include Sustainability Business Person of the Year 2023, 40 under 40, Power 100 - 2022, 2021, 2019, and Asia's Most Influential Women in Renewable Energy.

10. Uzma Nawaz: Managing Director of Dream Bells School

Uzma Nawaz, the founder of Aaghaaz Welfare Foundation, expanded her horizons in 2022 by spearheading The Dream Bells School, an esteemed co-educational institution in Shaheen Bagh. Renowned for its exceptional infrastructure and integrated curriculum fostering holistic child development, the school emphasizes experiential learning. Notably, it champions inclusive education, leveraging differences as avenues for growth through personalized learning plans and a dedicated faculty. The school's commitment to innovative teaching methods earned accolades, including the National Icon Award for innovative learning strategies and the Excellence Award for experiential learning by The Success Today. Uzma Nawaz, holding dual degrees in Psychology & Educational Management, is the driving force behind the school's progress, recently acclaimed as the 'Most iconic psychologist & educational entrepreneur.'

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.