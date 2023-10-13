Unveiling Infinity: A Sapphire Human Solutions Initiative

India, 13th October 2023: Sapphire Human Solutions, a leading name in the executive search and talent management space, proudly celebrated their 15th foundation day on 10th October. They celebrated this occasion by unveiling a brand new identity that reflects their purpose.

"The new logo signifies infinite human potential, and Sapphire is all about unlocking and nurturing that potential," stated Ankit Bansal, CEO of Sapphire Human Solutions. "Our foundation day is a celebration of the journey we've undertaken to empower individuals and organisations alike. We believe that every individual possesses an infinite well of potential, and our role is to help them realise it."

Sapphire Human Capital Board of Directors unveiling the new Brand Identity

Over the years, Sapphire has achieved remarkable success, placing more than 1100 CXOs in top-level positions across various industries. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to hosting and nurturing a community of over 300 CXO-level executives have set them apart in the world of executive talent management.

On the occasion of their "Crystal Jubilee," Sapphire is expressing their profound belief in the limitless capabilities of humans. The newly unveiled logo embodies this philosophy by incorporating the infinity symbol, representing the infinite potential of humans, along with a reimagined "I" and "R," artistically depicting a person and symbolising the boundless potential of individuals.

Mr. Ankit Bansal (Founder & CEO Sapphire Human Capital) unveiling the new brand identity

Sapphire's commitment to excellence, integrity, and their passion for fostering growth in both individuals and organisations is beautifully encapsulated through this new logo. It represents not just a fresh look but an enduring commitment to their core values.

As Sapphire Human Solutions continues to thrive and evolve in the HR field, their new brand logo serves as a powerful symbol of their unwavering dedication to serving humankind.

Sapphire Human Capital: https://sapphirehumansolutions.com/

Sapphire Connect: https://sapphireconnect.in/

