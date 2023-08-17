Unveiling the Hiring Process: What Game Companies Seek in Potential Employees

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of gaming, companies are constantly on the lookout for talented individuals who can contribute their skills and creativity to push the boundaries of gaming experiences. With the gaming industry experiencing unprecedented growth, the demand for skilled professionals has soared. Today, we delve into the hiring process of gaming companies and explore what qualities they seek in potential employees.

Mr. Kashyap Reddy, the visionary founder of Hitwicket, a prominent game development company based in Hyderabad, shared valuable insights into their approach to hiring top talent. He emphasized the importance of having a solid educational background in game development and highlighted the advantages of candidates who have undergone formal training.

"When hiring, we would always prefer somebody who has done a proper course because some of these things, the more time you spend, the deeper your knowledge goes into," said Mr. Kashyap. "It's like somebody preparing for an exam two days before and somebody who was prepared for a while. We have a strong preference for anyone who has done a full-on degree course, and we'll go for certifications in case we don’t find someone who has done a degree in game development."

This sentiment reflects the growing recognition among gaming companies that formal education in game development can provide a strong foundation and in-depth understanding of the intricacies involved in creating captivating games. While certifications can be beneficial, a comprehensive degree course in game design and development ensures that candidates have spent ample time honing their skills and mastering the necessary tools and techniques.

In addition to formal education, many game companies, including Hitwicket, actively seek candidates who have practical experience and have worked on real-world projects during their academic journey. This practical experience helps students apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios and prepares them for the challenges they may face in the industry.

"We hired a few interns from Backstage Pass Institute." Mr. Kashyap shared. "We hired students when they were in their third year of college, and they did a project while working with us. And finally, they got converted to full time. And now, one of the Backstage Pass alumni is actually a front-end lead. He is now mentoring a whole bunch of developers within the whole area."

This success story exemplifies the value that internships and hands-on projects bring to the table. Such experiences not only showcase a candidate's skills and adaptability but also enable game studios to assess their potential fit within the organization. It is a win-win situation, as interns get an opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals, while the company gets a chance to identify and nurture talented individuals who could become invaluable assets.

Moreover, in the gaming industry, a passion for gaming and a deep understanding of different game genres are essential qualities that companies seek in potential employees. Gaming enthusiasts who can articulate their love for the medium and demonstrate a clear vision for innovative gaming experiences stand out in the eyes of recruiters.

Furthermore, game development companies also value candidates who possess strong teamwork and communication skills. Game development is often a collaborative effort, with various departments, such as design, programming, art, and sound, working together to create a cohesive and immersive gaming experience. Therefore, being able to communicate effectively and work harmoniously with others is crucial in a potential employee.

Adaptability and a willingness to learn and grow are other traits highly sought after by gaming companies. The gaming industry is constantly evolving, with new technologies, platforms, and gaming trends emerging regularly. Candidates who show a willingness to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and learn new skills are more likely to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Adding to this Mr Kashyap said “game development is a rapidly changing field. What was cutting edge two years back suddenly has obsolete today. I think this is one of those fields in technology that is getting disrupted like every few years. At a much more rapid pace than most other sectors. So, one of the most important things we want in a candidate is their curiosity and their ability to learn stuff. And this is super important because newer things when they come, which inevitably will come, people should be able to pick it up”

Lastly, while technical skills are vital, gaming companies also value candidates with a good cultural fit. Companies often have a unique work culture, and they seek employees who align with their values and can contribute positively to the team's dynamics. Being a team player, displaying a positive attitude, and demonstrating a genuine interest in the company's mission and vision are attributes that can set a candidate apart.

Game development companies are continually searching for talented individuals who bring a combination of formal education, practical experience, and an unwavering passion for gaming. These traits, along with a commitment to staying abreast of the latest trends and technologies, adaptability, strong communication skills, and a good cultural fit, can significantly increase a candidate's chances of landing their dream job in the gaming industry. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, companies are eager to find employees who can not only keep up with the changes but also contribute to shaping the future of gaming. So, for aspiring game developers and gaming enthusiasts, investing in their education, gaining practical experience, and showcasing their passion and skills through a compelling portfolio can pave the way to a fulfilling and successful career in the thriving world of gaming.

