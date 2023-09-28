Unveiling ‘THE NEXT' Wave of Design Innovation in India: The DesignIndia Show 2023

India, September 28, 2023 - When creativity meets innovation, magic happens. And that magic is about to take centerstage at The DesignIndia Show 2023. Get ready to embark on a journey into the future of design, where possibilities are endless, and inspiration flows like a river. This year's theme, “THE NEXT," promises to ignite your imagination and redefine the way you perceive design.

As we celebrate innovation and excellence in design, the winners of “India's Best Design Awards 2023” are poised to receive their trophies at the event. This year, 63 projects have earned the title of "India's Best Design Projects 2023,” while 26 studios have garnered recognition as the “India’s Best Design Studios 2023”.

We are thrilled to announce the introduction of “India's Best Design Student" award. In its first edition, 12 talented individuals have earned the prestigious title of "India's Best Design Student.”

“THE NEXT" promises to push the boundaries of design innovation and set the stage for a remarkable celebration of creativity and talent on 7th Oct, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Pune.

https://design-india.com/tds/

A Legacy of Excellence

The DesignIndia Show (TDS) has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious and influential design events in India. It is where creativity converges with expertise, and this year's edition is set to take the event to the next level.

THE NEXT

“THE NEXT" is not just a theme; it is a mantra that encapsulates the essence of The DesignIndia Show 2023. It signifies a forward-looking approach that pushes the boundaries of design. At the latest edition of TDS, we shall delve into the latest trends, emerging technologies, and visionary concepts that are set to shape the future of design.

The DesignIndia Show 2023

Imagine being surrounded by the most brilliant minds in the design industry, all getting together to share their insights and experiences. That's what The DesignIndia Show is all about. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect:

Discover the latest trends and technologies that are set to revolutionise the design world. From augmented reality to sustainability, we'll gain invaluable insights into what's coming next. Trailblazing Speakers: Renowned studio heads, inspiring business leaders, and leading academics will take the stage to share their expertise and vision. These are the individuals who are shaping the design landscape, and you'll have the opportunity to engage with them firsthand.

Renowned studio heads, inspiring business leaders, and leading academics will take the stage to share their expertise and vision. These are the individuals who are shaping the design landscape, and you'll have the opportunity to engage with them firsthand. Networking Galore: Connect with like-minded design enthusiasts, fellow professionals, and potential collaborators. The DesignIndia Show is the perfect place to expand your network and explore new opportunities.

Here’s Why You Should be at The DesignIndia Show 2023

The DesignIndia Show is an immersive experience that can transform your perspective on design. It is a must-attend for anyone passionate about creativity and innovation.

Inspiration: The event is a wellspring of inspiration where the most daring and imaginative design concepts that challenge the status quo are discussed and showcased.

The event is a wellspring of inspiration where the most daring and imaginative design concepts that challenge the status quo are discussed and showcased. Expertise: You'll be listening to the best in the business. The speakers at The DesignIndia Show are leaders in their respective fields, and their insights can shape your own design journey.

You'll be listening to the best in the business. The speakers at The DesignIndia Show are leaders in their respective fields, and their insights can shape your own design journey. Networking: The connections you make at this event can be life-changing. Whether you're looking for new opportunities, collaborations, or simply seeking like-minded individuals who share your passion for design, TDS provides the ideal platform.

The connections you make at this event can be life-changing. Whether you're looking for new opportunities, collaborations, or simply seeking like-minded individuals who share your passion for design, TDS provides the ideal platform. A Glimpse into the Future: In a rapidly changing world, design plays a pivotal role in shaping our future. By attending this event, you'll get a sneak peek into what's next in design, ensuring you stay at the forefront of industry trends.

Secure Your Place

“THE NEXT" is not a destination; it's a journey. And your journey into the future of design begins at The DesignIndia Show 2023. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative event. Mark your calendar, clear your schedule, and prepare to be inspired. Take advantage of a 10% discount (Limited time) on passes with the exclusive coupon code: THENEXT2023.

Save the Date: 7th October 2023

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pune (India)

Time: 10:00 am onwards

Book your seat: https://design-india.com/product/tds-promotion/

Use Coupon Code: THENEXT2023

Organised by: DesignIndia & Indi Design Pvt Ltd

