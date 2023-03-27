Unwind at Club Mahindra Ashtamudi Floating Cottages

Ashtamudi is a one-of-a-kind destination located in the picturesque region of Kollam in Kerala. It is an ideal spot to escape urban chaos, let your guard down, unwind and rejuvenate. The serene beaches and the azure backwaters of Ashtamudi have pleased many kings, environmentalists, bards, and photographers for ages. It is a place where history and age-old traditions are kept alive.

While tourists of all kinds and age groups come to this beautiful town to enjoy a blissful holiday, it is known as a place to relax and rejuvenate and attracts many young couples and those who wish to go for ayurvedic treatment. You can start your holiday to Ashtamudi by booking your stay at the Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort in Kollam. It is one of the most premium resorts in Kerala, where you get the novelty of staying in a floating cottage over the luminous Ashtamudi backwaters.

If you are wondering what is so special about this resort, let us tell you why it is the best haven to rejuvenate and enjoy a memorable holiday.

Beautiful location

If love at first sight happens for real, you will surely fall in love with the Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort immediately. Located close to the serene backwaters, you get an uninterrupted view of the azure backwaters from your cottage.

The fairy tale-like setting around the resort adds a whole new level of charm to your holiday experience, calming your mind and making you feel relaxed. The serene setting with gleaming waters and the swaying palm and coconut trees also make the perfect backdrop for some stunning Instagram-worthy pictures!

Traditional décor meets modern amenities

A relaxing holiday is all about being yourself and being in the moment, right? Well, the Club Mahindra Ashtamudi allows you to do just that. Rated as one of the best resorts in Ashtamudi, it has a personality of its own.

The resort has beautiful, traditional Kerala-style décor highlighted by the pictures of the festival celebrations, wildlife, and local sightseeing spots. The interior décor in the rooms is even better, creating a soothing environment to let your mind relax and forget about life's worries.

To add to the comfort are the modern amenities. From a sprawling pool to open gardens and a fully equipped gym, you have everything you ever need to relax and enjoy.

Fine dining experience

When you travel anywhere, tasting the local food is a vital aspect of the overall experience. During your stay at the Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort, you can be sure to have a delightful dining experience.

The chefs at the restaurants in the resort create a special menu for every meal, which includes a range of local delicacies and other popular dishes from all over India. They ensure that each meal is an unforgettable experience.

From the delicious fish curry to the mouth-watering payasam, you can taste the best Kerala food that you may not get even at the top restaurants in Ashtamudi.

Ayurvedic massage and body treatment

Kerala is known for its age-old ayurveda-based massages and body treatments. The ancient techniques have proven effective in treating many diseases and body issues. Besides, these massages offer incredible comfort and a sense of relaxation. You can pamper yourself with an ayurvedic massage at the in-spa in Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort.

The spa offers you a wide range of body treatment and massage options, and you can choose any one as per your choice. For complete relaxation and body massage, you can choose Shirodhara. If you have any other specific body issues, you can speak to the masseur, and they will suggest you the appropriate treatment.

The experts at the spa use ancient massaging techniques and the best-quality oils for all procedures. At the end of the treatment, you can be assured of feeling lighter, better and fully rejuvenated.

Perfect base for local sightseeing

There are many beautiful places to visit in Ashtamudi, and the most popular sites are close to the resort, making it the perfect base for local sightseeing. Some of the must-visit places in Ashtamudi include –

• Punalur (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 54 km approx.)

• Kottukal Cave Temple (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 52.6 km approx.)

• Jatayu's Earth Centre (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 51 km approx.)

• Munroe Island (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 25 km approx.)

• Kollam Beach (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 15.1 km approx.)

• Thangassery Lighthouse (distance from Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort – 13.5 km approx.)

So, Club Mahindra Ashtamudi resort ticks all the boxes in terms of what you may look for in a resort to enjoy a relaxing holiday. Pack your backs, get your bookings done at the resort, and rest assured you will have the best holiday!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}