Unwinding and Relaxing at Club Mahindra Wayanad Resorts with Your Family

Nestled in the heart of the majestic Western Ghats in the North-eastern part of Kerala, Wayanad is a green paradise. A quaint hill town, it is endowed with beautiful waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and clear lakes. Wayanad also boasts many natural and man-made wonders, like temples and caves that are equally alluring and worth exploring. Furthermore, there are plenty of amazing things to do in Wayanad, especially if you like adventure sports and activities.

This wonderful town is well-connected to nearby cities by air, road, and rail. So, getting to Wayanad is easy. Also, there are many amazing stay options here, from homestays to plush hotels and resorts, you can find it all.

Let us look at the many reasons why Wayanad is the perfect destination for a family getaway.

Spectacular Natural Beauty

Wayanad is blessed with abundant natural beauty, making it a paradise for nature lovers. The district is characterized by lush green landscapes, mist-clad mountains, cascading waterfalls, and pristine rivers and lakes.

One of the most famous attractions in Wayanad is the Banasura Sagar Dam, the largest earthen dam in India. Families can enjoy boating in the reservoir, surrounded by picturesque mountains and verdant valleys. Another must-visit place is the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. Families can embark on an exciting wildlife safari and spot animals like elephants, deer, and various species of birds.

The stunning vistas of Wayanad provide a perfect backdrop for memorable family photographs.

Cultural and Historical Significance

Wayanad boasts a rich cultural heritage that is deeply rooted in history. The region is home to several ancient temples and historical sites that offer insights into the history of the hill town. The Edakkal Caves, a famous archaeological site, contain ancient rock carvings dating back to the Neolithic era. Exploring these caves can be a fascinating experience for the whole family.

Additionally, you and your family can visit the Wayanad Heritage Museum, which exhibits artifacts and relics showcasing the cultural evolution of the region. By immersing yourselves in the local history and culture, you can gain a deeper appreciation for Wayanad's heritage.

Adventure and Outdoor Activities

For families seeking adventure and outdoor activities, Wayanad has much to offer. The hilly terrain and dense forests provide ample opportunities for trekking and hiking.

Chembra Peak, the highest peak in Wayanad, is a popular trekking spot. As families trek up the mountain, they are rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Wayanad also has several camping sites where families can spend a night under the starry sky, creating lasting memories. For those seeking a thrilling experience, the Meenmutty Waterfalls offer the opportunity for rappelling and rock climbing. With its range of adventure activities, Wayanad ensures an exciting and adrenaline-filled experience for the whole family.

Explore Tea and Coffee Plantations

Wayanad is renowned for its lush coffee and tea plantations, which add to the charm and beauty of the region. The district's favourable climate and fertile soil create the perfect conditions for cultivating high-quality coffee and tea.

The coffee and tea plantations in Wayanad offer breathtaking vistas of rolling hills covered in lush greenery. The sight of neatly manicured rows of coffee and tea plants stretching across the landscape is a sight to behold. You and your family can take leisurely walks through the plantations, immersing yourselves in the tranquil surroundings, and enjoying the fresh air.

The picturesque landscapes provide an excellent backdrop for family photos.

Places to Visit in Wayanad

From lush forests and majestic waterfalls to ancient caves and wildlife sanctuaries, here are some of the best places to visit in Wayanad.

· Edakkal Caves

· Meenmutty Waterfalls

· Karapuzha Dam

· Lakkidi Viewpoint

· Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

· Bathery Jain Temple

· Kuruva Island

· Phantom Rock

· Rippon Tea Factory

Depending on the duration of your holiday, you can try visiting all these places. You may need at least 5-6 days to visit and explore all these wonderful attractions. Make sure that you prepare an itinerary for each day and make the most of your time.

Best Place to Stay in Wayanad

Escape the chaos of city life and immerse yourself in the tranquil ambiance of Vythiri Village Wayanad Resort - a premium resort and an affiliate of Club Mahindra. One of the best resorts in Wayanad, treat yourself to a day filled with unforgettable experiences at this enchanting Wayanad retreat.

Nestled amidst 30 acres of beautifully landscaped surroundings, this is one of the best Wayanad resorts for family and provides a serene sanctuary for those seeking respite. Step into the magnificent rooms and be greeted by awe-inspiring views that will leave you mesmerized. Indulge in the rejuvenating offerings of the in-house spa. The gymnasium at the resort lets you work out amidst the beauty of nature. Culinary delights also await you at this Kerala resort, where you can savour a wide array of delectable local recipes.

Wayanad beckons families seeking an extraordinary getaway. This peaceful hill town promises a family adventure that will ignite your spirits and create lifelong memories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

