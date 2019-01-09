Up in the air: Travellers share their favourite moments on a Vistara flight

When was the last time that you compromised on your flying experience?

Last week? Last month? Maybe a year back?

Well, chances are that you have compromised not once but many times, simply because you forget to take into account the factors that make flying an enjoyable experience.

Think about it—if you can dine at the finest of restaurants, wear the best brands and pick the most challenging of careers, then why should you expect anything less when it comes to your airline?

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, helps us realize that with its latest brand campaign, ‘Fly Higher’ which urges travellers to settle for nothing but the best.

“Smart was never for you. You went for smarter. Your rides became faster. Your tastes became finer. Your holidays turned grander. But when it comes to flying, why settle for the same old standard?” the campaign reiterates.

The initiative also builds on Vistara’s brand promise, which is to make people look forward to flying again.

Comfort in the skies

In about four years since starting operations, Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has become synonymous with comfort and class. After all, Vistara is the only airline in India to offer a Premium Economy cabin. Customers enjoy 20% more leg room than the regular Economy Class, reclining seats with adjustable winged headrests and delicious gourmet meals. Taking the in-flight experience to another level, Vistara serves Starbucks coffee to Premium Economy and Business Class customers. Yes, you read that right!

That’s not all; Premium Economy and Business Class travellers also enjoy dedicated check-in counters and priority services which includes priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling. Time to bid goodbye to those long queues, isn’t it?

Says Shivani Anand, a businesswoman from Delhi: “My first travelling experience with Vistara was highly pleasant. The check-in process was seamless and the flight was on time. The crew, too, was friendly and very responsive. Vistara is truly a value-for-money premium airline that has raised the bar for customer service in the domestic airline market.”

Vistara has won several ‘Best in Industry’ awards—a fact that finds resonance among numerous customers.

Bhaskar Pant, a public policy consultant, says, “At Vistara, the staff is very courteous and the flights are seldom late. I’m especially a big fan of their food.”

Customers in for a treat

Indeed, food has always been one of the top priorities for the airline. Earlier this year, Vistara, in partnership with Taj SATS Air Catering Limited, launched a program under which chefs take instant feedback on the menu from customers.

Vistara Woman Flyer service is another feature that makes the airline stand out in the industry. As part of this first-of-a-kind initiative, women customers can choose a seat of their choice, be it window or aisle. Women travelling alone also enjoy optional complimentary baggage and transport assistance on arrival.

Monisha Singh, a Singapore-based journalist, says she travels by Vistara every time she is in India.

“I think Vistara is a great option for domestic flights because, one, it flies out of the international terminals, which are infinitely better than their domestic counterparts. Second, it’s a full-service domestic airline, which is hard to come by. And, finally, the seats are very comfortable,” she points out.

Brownie points for frequent travellers

The airline’s long list of services also includes ‘Club Vistara’—the fastest loyalty program under which frequent travellers of Vistara enjoy fastest earnings and redemptions, and additional benefits such as increased baggage allowance, priority boarding, and lounge access.

With so many perks, one can expect a truly delightful experience. With Vistara, you don’t just fly, you fly higher.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:02 IST