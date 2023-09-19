UPES ON: Empowering Leaders for the AI-Driven Tomorrow

There is a brand-new entrant in the ever-evolving realm of digital learning! One that is driving tomorrow with its program offerings. Join us in welcoming UPES ON, a fresh new identity for UPES CCE, the online division of UPES. Located in Dehradun, UPES stands tall as one of India's top UGC-recognized private universities. This transformative rebranding marks a pivotal moment in the university’s evolution, symbolizing its commitment to innovation and excellence!

A Journey Rooted in Purpose

As UPES ON embraces this refreshed identity, it remains steadfast in its core mission – to expand online education, make education accessible to all, shape leaders who will drive tomorrow’s AI-powered world, and cultivate critical thinking among students. Anchored by its vision of developing a competent workforce for nation-building, UPES ON remains true to its core values: Respect, Passion, Inclusivity, Trust, and Innovation.

Innovating for Tomorrow

One of the most captivating facets of UPES ON's new phase is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the curriculum. With UPES ON, working professionals pursuing MBA, BBA, BCA, or Upskilling PG Certifications can learn AI in their domains while effectively balancing their work commitments.

Aatash Shah, Professor of Practice at UPES Online and IIM-alumnus emphasizes the significance of AI in education. “Artificial Intelligence (AI) today has risen as the technology that will revolutionize the way people live and work. Job roles that are prevalent today will disappear, and new ones will emerge. At UPES ON, we pride ourselves in making our students future-ready and capable of leading their organizations into the future. This is why we have integrated AI in a big way into our curriculum. Our students will not only learn how AI works, but also how to harness AI technologies beneficially and ethically in their work. They will also be supported in their learning via AI tools like doubt resolution and interview preparation bots. Once they graduate, UPES ON alumni will be disruptors not the disrupted!”

Education for All

UPES ON places a strong emphasis on making education accessible to all, offering an array of diverse and inclusive scholarships to support students on their educational journeys. These scholarships cater to various needs, including freeships for economically disadvantaged students, removing financial barriers and exemplifying UPES ON's commitment to inclusivity. Additionally, sports scholarships foster a culture of sports and fitness while instilling discipline and teamwork. Specialized scholarships acknowledge the uniqueness of each student, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of education. Furthermore, alumni scholarships encourage lifelong learning, enabling graduates to stay relevant in an ever-evolving job market.

Customized Learning

Students at UPES ON also enjoy the flexibility of tailoring their MBA, BBA, or BCA degrees with a wide range of specializations. This customization ensures that education aligns seamlessly with their career goals and interests, making it highly relevant and industry-specific.

UPES ON places great emphasis on fostering connections among its students, alumni, and industry professionals, often leading to potential collaborations and partnerships that enhance students' career prospects.

Preeti D. Mehta, Director-Academics, shares, “At UPES ON, we firmly believe in putting learners in control of their educational journey. Our instructors serve as facilitators, guiding learners through a world of ideas, asking questions that spark curiosity, and empowering them to explore new horizons of thought. Online courses provide the perfect canvas for this dynamic and enriching teaching and learning experience. Our commitment is to provide clear guidance, foster engagement, offer support, and make education more accessible, engaging, and impactful than ever before. In the realm of online education, we are steering the course toward a brighter tomorrow.”

Flexible and Accessible Learning

The online learning platform at UPES ON provides the ideal balance between education and personal and professional commitments. Students have the freedom to access course materials and lectures at their own pace, from anywhere and at any time, democratizing education.

Learning from experienced faculty members who bring industry knowledge and practical insights into the virtual classroom is a hallmark of UPES ON's educational approach. This ensures that students are well-prepared to tackle real-world challenges upon graduation.

Real-World Preparation

UPES ON extends the learning experience by offering a wide selection of electives on Coursera, including courses from Ivy League institutions and industry offerings from prominent companies. This diversity enriches the learning experience, allowing students to explore a variety of subjects beyond their core curriculum.

Career development is a top priority at UPES ON, with comprehensive career services that include career orientation, mentorship, resume building, LinkedIn guidance, mock interviews, and job opportunities. These resources ensure that students are well-prepared and confident when entering the job market.

Moreover, to gain a competitive edge, UPES ON offers a Pre-Semester Learning Experience (PSLE), allowing students to understand the curriculum, connect with peers, and dive into their studies before the regular semester commences. The institution also expands horizons with Global Masterclasses, featuring Ivy League speakers and industry leaders.



Prioritizing Student Well-being

At UPES ON, the institution places utmost importance on student well-being, recognizing that education extends beyond academics. Their comprehensive support includes 24/7 counseling sessions for mental and emotional well-being, complemented by medical insurance to ensure their physical health. Notably, UPES ON recognizes that financial concerns should not impede education, offering low-interest loans and flexible payment facilities to make education convenient and accessible to all.

Conclusion

The unveiling of their new identity signifies a profound commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. UPES ON's journey forward promises to empower individuals, foster innovation, and contribute significantly to the nation's educational landscape. As they embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, UPES ON stands poised to make a lasting impact on the future of education.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.