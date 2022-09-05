upGrad for Business Wins Two Gold at Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

upGrad for Business, the enterprise arm of upGrad, Asia’s largest higher edtech company, bags two Gold awards at the most sought-after Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. upGrad for Business won these two awards for the Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy categories that were announced on 22nd August 2022. This was a repeat performance by upGrad for Business, having won 2 Golds last year as well, for Best Certification Program and Best use of Blended Learning.



The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize achievements in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.



Elated about winning the award, Minaxi Indra, President, upGrad for Business said, “We are thrilled to win these 2 Gold awards at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. This recognition by the Brandon Hall Group is a testament to our focus on delivering measurable outcomes for companies and strong governance towards customer success. At upGrad, we have always assisted our learners and partners in reaching their learning objectives and making them future-ready.”



“It’s great to see more organizations collaborating cross-functionally and adept at delivering measurable value through more sophisticated and innovative HCM practices,” she said. “For example, it was inspiring to see leadership coaching, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into business strategies and cultures. We see more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before” - expressed Minaxi.



Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.



Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.



“Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility, and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone.”

About upGrad for Business

upGrad for Business is the B2B arm of upGrad, Asia’s largest higher edtech company. Founded in 2015, the international edtech leader has impacted over 3 million total registered learners over 100+ countries across the world.



With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation.



With a 93% program completion rate, 3000+ faculty/mentors, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company creates a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling.



IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's Executive PG Programme in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the #LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list after 2018 and 2019. upGrad made it to the GSV Global EdTech 50 List 2020 and has ranked amongst the Top 50 in the FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021. upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019, received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, and the 'Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017.

