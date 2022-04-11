upGrad KnowledgeHut to cross $100M in revenue by 2023

upGrad KnowledgeHut became a 100% subsidiary of upGrad in September 2021 and in 6 months, it has witnessed meteoric growth in its course offerings, its revenue, and its geographical spread of customers from around the world.

As a specialised short-duration tech and skills provider, the own-branded certification leader upGrad KnowledgeHut present and upcoming courses include AGILE, Data Science & Cloud, Business Analytics, Blockchain development, and Design Thinking, along with UI/UX Bootcamps and all the way to digital marketing.

With a team strength of 800 experts based around the world, over 70% of upGrad KnowledgeHut’s revenue comes from geographies like the USA, UAE, Germany, Singapore, South Africa and the UK. And a significant 40% of its USD 45Mn revenue comes from the US alone.

“Short-term tech skills are witnessing a surge with strong demand from working professionals around the world. As a leader in this space - upGrad KnowledgeHut is at the cusp of leveraging the opportunity to open up the market, and create a world-class learning experience through their specialised courses, in the most relevant disciplines to build the careers of tomorrow” commented Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder, and MD, upGrad.

Added Subramanayam Reddy - Founder & CEO upGrad KnowledgeHut, “ Our focus is to build the best courses for a highly skilled talent pool around the world. It’s a rapidly evolving labour market and we want to equip learners with the best tech and other support skills to improve their employability options across multiple segments and career options”

About upGrad KnowledgeHut:

upGrad KnowledgeHut is a global ed-tech platform, equipping the world’s workforce with the skills of the future via outcome-based immersive learning. A trusted skills transformation partner to over 250,000 professionals and 1200+ enterprises in over 100 countries, that organisations and individuals count on to innovate faster and create progress. Leveraging a state-of-the-art immersive learning experience platform, UGKH is disrupting the way tech is learnt and empowering enterprises with scalable tech-driven solutions to align role-based skill requirements with desired business outcomes. Whether you're looking to develop capabilities in Software Development, IT Service Management, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning / AI or Data Science, upGrad KnowledgeHut is your learning partner of choice.

About upGrad

upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with presence in many more countries.