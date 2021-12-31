upGrad learners continue to outshine with markets opening; bag offer with 82% hike

brand-stories

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:07 IST

In the year when job losses crippled economies across the globe, upGrad learner Bhaswati Sarkar, after completing her online PG Diploma program in Data Science with IIIT-B, transitioned from a Project Manager at a tech giant to Assistant Vice President at a global MNC, with a salary hike of 82%. To add to the good news, she has been offered another opportunity with a leading software multinational, at a salary hike of 100% w.r.t her previous package as a Project Manager.

Having a background in Chemistry Honors from Calcutta University, followed by a Master’s in Computer Science, Bhaswati comes from a family of professors & teachers and has always been passionate about learning new-age skills and their application. This indeed pushed her to pursue upGrad’s PG Diploma in Data Science with IIIT-B, which in turn, helped her attain that competitive edge.

Sharing her learning experience and the outcome achieved, Bhaswati said, “The curriculum for its practical knowledge that it offers, attracted me to sign up for the program. I believe it is important to know how to apply what you may have learnt in the books to give it real value. The program also includes Live Projects and exercises that pushed me to put myself in situations and solve problems. Further, the mock-interview sessions also helped me gain the confidence to crack critical interviews. More than anything else, upGrad taught me time management while studying and balancing the different roles a woman plays. Dedication plays an integral role here.”

Talking about career outcomes, which will be the focus of the edtech leader in 2021, co-founders Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar & Phalgun Kompalli, said in a joint statement, “As per a learner study, 79% of our learners have attained meaningful career benefits out of all who were looking for professional growth, job transitions, promotion, or other career outcomes. We have also been able to drive strong research outcomes in our Master’s programs, both in terms of PhD admissions & research publishing. These outcomes bear testimony to our world-class learning experience, which includes a team of 700+ industry experts (SMEs), 150+ student mentors, and a robust support team at the backend singularly focused on upGrad’s mission of making our learners achieve their desired outcomes.”

In 2020, over 450 companies including The Math Company, ZS Associates, PayTM, Gartner, AI Highway, Maverick Systems, Annalect, NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), Flipkart, HDFC Life, Naukri, Accenture, E&Y, Appitsimple, and Ola, have hired 1200+ learners from upGrad talent pool, with learners receiving an average salary hike being 46%, beating the industry benchmark of 20-30%. upGrad Data Labs on analysing transitions on a sample set reported that, while 60% of upGrad learners received packages higher than this industry-standard, profiles like Product Manager, Data Scientist, Big Data ML Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, saw over 100% salary hikes, with the highest recorded salary being INR 73 Lacs per annum.

upGrad is India’s largest online higher education company. Founded in early 2015, upGrad has impacted almost 1 million individuals globally, within a short span of 5 years.

upGrad provides online programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and Law to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT Bangalore, MICA, BIMTECH, NMIMS Global Access, Jindal Global Law School, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University and others. With an 80% program completion rate, robust tech platform, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, finest university credentials, strong mentorship, and steadfast placement support, upGrad has established its position as the leader in the Indian education system.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's PG Diploma in Data Science is India's first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS).