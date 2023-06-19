Upraisal's Decade Milestone: A Leadership Hiring Success

India, June 19, 2023: Upraisal, counted among Asia’s finest recruitment agencies, recently celebrated a remarkable ten-year milestone in its journey of providing end-to-end recruitment services on 10th June 2023. Co-founded by Kamini Gurung and Manoj Iyer, the company’s ultimate motive has been to assist companies in India, the UK, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to hire and recruit highly skilled executives based on their unique needs and job profiles.

Upraisal boasts a growing team of 80 employees working out of their offices in Mumbai, Pune, and London. It has experienced a prominent expansion with 8,000 hires made across diverse sectors catering to 500,000 global and domestic clients at a leadership/CXO/CTO level and targets a year-on-year growth of 35% in the coming financial years. As the narrative progresses, Uprisal’s growth and success in the coming days remain undeniable, and it is only the beginning of it all.

Founded in 2013, Upraisal was established to acknowledge the difficulties that companies face when searching for capable employees who are at par with the high standards that the workforce demands at a price that is affordable. The company has experienced a significant surge in the adoption of its Dedicated Resource Model in the past three years, leading to a growth rate of 35% in this segment. It is a prepaid model where the clients pay a fixed fee of 2 lakh rupees and enjoy unlimited hiring for the span of a month. They have successfully served clients in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad and have plans to expand their reach further in the coming years.

The company’s approach to client satisfaction has solely been to ensure tailor-made experiences for every client, where the company taps into a talent pool of highly qualified and experienced leaders who seamlessly fit into the company dynamics to enhance strategic growth and incorporate a positive vision overall. The company further aims to consolidate its position as a market leader in leadership hiring by refining and developing its Dedicated Resource Model. In order to meet the escalating requirements of Indian businesses, the company aims to bolster its network of top-tier executive talent both domestically and internationally.

Upraisal remains committed to investing in advanced technology and data-driven methodologies to further amplify precision and proficiency in accurately matching companies with outstanding leadership candidates.

Kamini Gurung sums up their ambitions clearly: "We are an executive search firm that takes a comprehensive and persistent approach to finding the best candidates. With our expertise, industry contacts, and global partners, we deliver successful search projects. Our consultants understand client culture and needs, ensuring the selection of candidates who fit well. We prioritise building long-term partnerships and providing value in executive search and assessment. Our Dedicated Resource Model has helped lakhs of Indians find the perfect job and companies across the globe find the perfect employee; we only wish to grow further from here".

As the company enters its 10th year of operation, it remains focused on expanding its network and refining its model to lead the way in the future of leadership hiring. With a strong commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and job seekers alike, Upraisal has established itself as a trusted partner in the recruitment industry.

For more information, please visit: http://www.upraisal.net/

