Upskilling is the need of the hour—here’s how you can take advantage of it

A year back, Aman Kumar Singh’s company was migrating into Big Data. It was an exciting time, and Singh was hoping to get a grasp of the subject before everyone else.

His dream came true when he signed up for upGrad’s PG Program in Data Science.

“Moving to Big Data was very challenging as I was from a functional testing background. However, upGrad’s program helped me in understanding the concepts in-depth. Discussion forums and webinars are organized in a fashion to make things easier for us,” he writes on online knowledge portal Quora.

Thanks to the upGrad program, Singh also secured a job at a top-level organization.

Singh, who, despite being an expert in his own field, wanted to venture into another field, is not an exception today.

There are many others like him who are exploring the possibilities of having intersectional careers. This is largely because technology has opened up job opportunities across borders and domains; having one good degree or sticking to one great job is not enough. Today, there is an urgent need to step out of your comfort zone, and achieve more than you ever thought you would.

And, no one understands this better than online education portal upGrad.

Why upGrad?

Through upGrad, you can enroll in universities and schools, follow the right career path with the guidance of mentors, and get expert advice on how to advance your career.

Once you sign up, you’ll have access to the programs and materials from leading universities such as IIIT-B, MICA, and BITS Pilani. If these were your dream schools, then through upGrad you can enter their classrooms and learn from the best. The portal also allows you access to jobs and interactions with industry experts.

Here’s what Meha Sinha, an MBA professional and an upGrad student, said on Quora:

“As part of the program, upGrad provides mentorship, career guidance, and networking opportunities. Every learner is matched to a mentor, an experienced industry professional who interacts periodically with the candidate to understand her expectations from the program and propels her in achieving them in the best possible way.”

upGrad also made it easy for Sinha to apply for a job.

“The upGrad placement team works with candidates in tailoring their resumes, providing know-how to break into the companies/industries of their choices and placing their profiles for suitable opportunities,” she adds.

Over 3 lakh careers transformed

upGrad has received phenomenal encouragement from students, professionals, and companies. Over 3 lakh careers have been transformed through upGrad. From 2017 to 2018, there has been a rush of students signing up for upGrad’s programs. Many of them have gone on to work in prestigious companies such as Microsoft, KPMG, BigBasket, Apple, Uber, and Tech Mahindra.

Aishwarya Ramachandran, who pursued a PG Program in Data Science with upGrad and IIIT-Bangalore, says on Quora, “By opting for this program, I was able to transform my career from being a Researcher to a Sr. Analyst. I am now pursuing a PG program in Machine Learning and AI. Both times I was completely bowled over by the assignments, case studies, and live sessions.”

Although the program requires students to put in at least 8 – 10 hours per week, Ramachandran believes it is completely worth it.

“The best part about the program is the peer-to-peer interactions. Learning data science alone can be really boring; however, when you have people with whom you can discuss the subject, you automatically do better,” Ramachandran says.

Aishwarya went on to become a Sr. Analyst, with a 230% salary hike within a year.

With so many benefits provided by upGrad, can you afford to not seize them all?

Update, upgrade, and upskill today by signing up for upGrad here!

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 15:28 IST