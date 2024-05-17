Uptitude Unveils New Gurugram Office, Prioritizing Global Impact

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 16: Uptitude, a leading boutique Data Consultancy, proudly announces the grand opening of its new office premises in Gurugram, India, with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Situated on the 16th floor of the prestigious Good Earth Trade Tower, the new headquarters boasts a sleek and modern design, reflecting Uptitude's commitment to excellence. With sustainability and spatial efficiency at its core, the office provides a conducive environment for productivity and creativity.

Designed with the comfort and productivity of the team in mind, versatile meeting spaces for seamless collaboration, soundproof "phone booths" for focused discussions, an equipped cafeteria serving as a networking hub, and a spacious terrace for strategic brainstorming sessions and relaxation.

"This new office symbolizes our commitment to the Indian market and our determination to create a fun, fair & healthy work environment for our people," said Yauheniya Tyler, CEO of Uptitude. "It wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and effort of our team and partners."

Ravinder Singh, India Managing Director echoed these sentiments, stating, "It's a dream come true for all of us. Our new office space with modern infrastructure sets the stage for continued success, and I congratulate everyone on this achievement."

Uptitude's environmental initiatives include the implementation of a comprehensive Carbon Reduction Plan, utilizing energy-efficient technologies, promoting recycling and circular economy, encouraging telecommuting and alternative transportation, and offsetting carbon emissions through partnerships. Moreover, the company fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and adheres to ethical business practices and transparency in decision-making.

Uptitude specializes in Data Strategy, Data Engineering, Low-code Applications, and Digital Transformation services. The company's offerings include customizable solutions aimed at unlocking the full potential of clients' data assets and driving their businesses forward.

With offices in both the UK and India, Uptitude remains dedicated to supporting clients worldwide while upholding its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.