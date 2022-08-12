Urban League’s Riverscape residential community takes homeowners close to nature

India, 12th August 2022: Urban League, an up-and-coming real estate group, has unveiled its new residential community Riverscape Built along the waterfront in Bandlaguda Jagir in Hyderabad. Placed between check dams, the river along the community is preserved in its healthiest and most natural state and offers the homeowners a commanding view of a flowing river.

The project was built by reimagining the concept of life next to nature, and to give homebuyers unparalleled access to nature with a neighbouring forest all around it. This is brought alive by its unique architecture, which focuses on maximising every resident’s space both indoors and outdoors.

Spread across 22.5 acres, Riverscape's 226 ultra-luxury villas come in plot sizes of 200, 230, and 300 square yards.

Spread across 22.5 acres, Riverscape's 226 ultra-luxury villas come in plot sizes of 200, 230, and 300 square yards. The community's focus on maximising every resident's space is reflected in the design, with each villa designed to be G+2! They come outfitted with a provision for an elevator as well as a home theatre. One of the community's most significant design aspects is its focus on creating outdoors as cosy as the indoors.



This philosophy is taken to its best self with the 43,000-square-foot clubhouse. It features amenities for sports like badminton and basketball as well as a strikingly designed beach volleyball court! A jogging track is coupled with a beautiful walking path by the riverfront–transporting residents to a life unlike any other they can experience in Telangana State. Residents will also have access to an infinity pool, sports gallery, dog park, cricket nets, and secluded party lawns.

Inspired by how most modern civilisations started on the banks of a river, Riverscape takes its residents back to that same flow of energy between humans and nature. The community is exceptionally well designed and offers the best modern functionalities to its residents. With a built-up area between 3,256 to 4,850 square feet, residents can rest assured of a spacious and luxurious home.

But Riverscape’s proximity to nature doesn’t mean it is at a distance from the city. Bandlaguda is fast becoming the neighbourhood of choice for most of the city’s residents, considering how it’s a short drive from the city’s schools, hospitals, and business nerve centres.

Urban League, the group behind Riverscape, is a team led by professionals with over 20 years of experience in finance, design, and execution. The group is guided by a vision of building human-forward homes in communities that always put nature first. With Riverscape as their first project, the group wishes to change the face of real estate in Hyderabad and start a revolution in the kind of homes buyers desire and demand from their builders.

With a walking path along the river, an elegant river-viewing bridge, and a vast clubhouse that offers a world of luxury, life at Riverscape is envisioned to be an experience the city’s residents have never felt or seen before.

To know more visit: https://riverscape.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.