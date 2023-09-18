U.S. Polo Assn. is just a Click Away - www.uspoloassn.in

Style, comfort, and elegance is now coming to your doorstep. U.S. Polo Assn. has launched an exclusive brand-specific website to provide quick and easy access to its vibrant product range.

The website ‘www.uspoloassn.in’ gives a peek into the global casual wear and sportswear inspired by U.S. Polo Assn. With a fast user interface and the best collection to choose from, the e-commerce platform promises to revolutionise customers’ online shopping experience. With the latest drops, and the entire store range just a click away, there is nothing stopping you from going all out to pick your favourites!

‘www.uspoloassn.in’ showcases the newly launched USPA womenswear line besides carrying the product offerings across menswear and kidswear. The website will also feature the brand’s footwear and innerwear collection.

U.S. Polo Assn. Polo Wall

In addition, customers can avail the benefit of full omnichannel features that give more flexibility and options to make purchasing decisions. U.S. Polo Assn. also guarantees seamless fulfilment with its effective e-commerce approach and brand storytelling to make it a memorable shopping experience for customers.

Strengthening USPA’s leadership in India

U.S. Polo Assn. becomes the first brand within the Arvind Fashions Limited portfolio to launch a dedicated brand website.

The new website launch of U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association and Arvind Fashions Ltd., is expected to further strengthen the brand's position in India.

Previously, the brand was listed on all leading online platforms and NNNow.com, the official brand store and digital destination for Arvind Fashions Limited.

“Arvind Fashions has been a tremendous partner to the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and we are excited about our future as a power brand, targeting a billion-dollar business over the long term in one of the world’s most important markets,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand across the globe.

U.S. Polo Assn. at Lulu Mall

“The execution of our strategic plan in India will further solidify our position as one of the top casual wear brands in the country.”

“With revenues nearing INR 2000 Cr, U.S. Polo Assn. is the leader in the men’s casual wear segment in India. We are further investing in energising the brand through multiple efforts including the brand website launch, a new iconic Legends advertising campaign, and building new exciting adjacent product categories, “said Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Legends Forever Play Together Campaign: Bringing icons together

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhuphati

Milind Soman and Arjun Rampal

In another significant milestone, the website has launched the “Legends Forever Play Together” campaign which echoes USPA’s warm and democratic approach that aims to bring people together.

Two of India’s tennis legends — Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhuphati — feature in the ‘The Legends Forever Play Together’ campaign on the new website. Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman, the two legends of the modelling industry, are also part of the sleek campaign that looks to celebrate their careers with these four legends going down memory lane.

Sporting the all-new Autumn-Winter ‘23 new season collection from U.S. Polo Assn., the legends ooze fashion and style and evoke nostalgia as they speak about their times and the bond they shared.

The collection features timeless classics with a modern twist, such as polos, denim, oxfords, sweaters, jackets, and tee shirts.

USPA — the multi-billion-dollar global brand — is making big waves in India and its range of casual wear is highly appreciated. New identity stores — featuring modern décor, an all-white interior, and authenticity through elements of the sport of polo, like polo-themed accessories and game broadcasts — have been launched. Five stores were simultaneously launched on September 17, 2022, in Bengaluru which is also Arvind’s corporate headquarter, giving a big boost to the brand’s presence in the multi-cultural, modern hub.

