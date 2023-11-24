US South Asian Diaspora express strong need for a single point One Stop Access to Entertainment: ZEE5 Global Survey

ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, released findings from a recent dipstick survey conducted to understand the entertainment tastes and preferences of South Asians in the U.S.

The South Asian diaspora is an increasingly significant demographic in the global entertainment landscape. However, the audience has found it a challenge to easily access the content they want to see as it is usually spread across various platforms. The survey sheds light on these challenges and reveals a compelling demand of ~70% seeking a unified content platform.

Findings reveal that due to the fragmentation of video-on-demand services, the nuanced entertainment tastes of this diverse community are often overlooked with over 1/3rd of them stating that accessibility to it is quite low in the market. The diaspora's connection to their home country's entertainment extends beyond leisure; it's a cultural bridge. While the granularity of the reasons were not specified, the dispersal of content across many platforms and the need for multiple subscriptions with accompanying costs and differing renewal dates are some of the challenges that the community has been facing.

The survey threw up key insights on what South Asians like to watch. A clear majority of 88% favour movies as the preferred entertainment genre from their home country, closely followed by 72% wanting to watch TV shows/series. When it comes to their language of preference, we have 88% preferring content in Hindi with Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati and Punjabi following close behind.

So, it comes as no surprise that South Asian viewers want a solution to their entertainment travails. A staggering 70% have expressed their desire for a single platform providing content from multiple platforms in the market, with ease of access (86%) and cost-effectiveness (74%) being the top motivators.

Interestingly, the data also reveals that a portion of the audience resorts to unauthorized content access, indicating a gap in the market for legal, comprehensive content services.

Today, legal platforms like ZEE5 Global are in the spotlight for their focus on curating an experience for South Asian viewers that reflects their culture and connects them to their homeland. With its depth of quality South Asian content across languages and robust distribution strategies, ZEE5 Global is touching a chord with the diaspora to emerge as a major player in streaming South Asian content in the U.S. It is no surprise that ZEE5 Global has seen a robust 35% annual growth in viewership.

