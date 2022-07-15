Use the Home Loan EMI Calculator to Optimise Your Home Loan Application

Homebuying is no small feat, and for most of us, it is a thing check-marked from the bucket list. A home is not just a roof over our heads and a safe space for our loved ones but also a symbol of achievement and security. Buying a house of our own is a considerable accomplishment, especially in the Indian market.

While individual disposable incomes and purchasing powers have noted a substantial rise, property prices continue to be out of most of our budgets, if it means breaking into our savings. This is the primary reason why a vast majority of Indian home buyers choose to avail of a home loan to assist in buying their dream home – without immediate budget issues becoming a constraint in achieving this milestone.

The past couple of years have witnessed the mortgage lending sector coming around to offering highly competitive housing loan deals to incentivise and encourage borrowing. Be it low home loan interest rate, flat processing fees, easy eligibility tests or the size of the sanction sum, lenders have gone out of their way to make borrowing home loans appealing for their customers. Coupled with festive and seasonal offers, home loan borrowers have been able to lower their total cost of borrowing significantly of late.

However, there still are some basic eligibility requirements that lenders expect home loan applicants to meet with – which are lenient and minimal. Meeting these enable home loan applicants to secure better housing loan deals with lower interest rates and higher loan sums. High home loan eligibility can also help speedy approval and disbursal – guaranteeing almost zero delays or hold-ups in your home buying venture. To be able to ensure maximum home loan eligibility, there are several measures a prospective applicant can take – one being the use of the home loan EMI calculator when they ready their home loan application.

How to Optimise Your Home Loan Application with the Home Loan EMI Calculator?

The home loan EMI calculator is a free-to-use online tool that most home loan lenders host on their official websites to aid better home loan calculations. The tool essentially calculates your tentative home loan EMI amount based on the primary information provided by you, which includes:

Your desired loan sum, or the home loan principal amount Your preferred loan repayment tenor, which can typically go up to 30 years Your choice of home loan interest rate, based on the trending lender rates

Using these variables, the tool calculates the EMI payable – showing your repayment obligation before you even apply for your home loan. This pre-emptive calculation can help you plan your repayment schedule based on your home loan needs and assess if your home loan requirement can truly be repaid comfortably, without jeopardising your other finances.

What’s more, you can use the home loan EMI calculator multiple times to try out various c scenarios till you find the combination that fits your repayment budget and capacity. This not only minimises your chances of home loan rejection, but also prevents your credit score from being negatively impacted by lender rejection.

Other Benefits of the Home Loan EMI Calculator

Apart from quick digital calculations and a negligible margin of error, here are some other benefits of using the home loan EMI calculator to optimise your home loan application –

Seamless Convenience

The primary benefit of using the home loan EMI calculator is its hassle-free user experience and unparalleled convenience. All the user has to do is go online and use the tool without any additional logging in formalities or credentials. You don’t even have to be associated with the lender or their customer to be able to use their online calculator tool.

Lender Comparisons

While you assess your own repayment capacity, the tool also allows you to assess lender offers and the degree of affordability each lender provides you. As you sample out various EMI scenarios, you can see which is most aligned to your financial condition and which lender is least likely to meet your financial needs.

Easy Loan Management

What most people anticipate struggling with, in terms of home loan repayment is the EMI commitment every month. But what if you already know your EMI obligation before you take the loan? This can make your life substantially easier while planning your finances for your home loan, as you are already aware what you must put aside every month to meet your home loan EMI obligations.

The benefits of using a home loan EMI calculator are plenty, which is why all home loan aspirants are advised to use it before filing their home loan applications. It enhances your chances of home loan approval with competitive terms – giving the wings to your dream of owning a home for yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.