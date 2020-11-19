Usha International committed to building a better future for India

brand-stories

Usha International is a leading consumer durables company in India. The country’s first indigenous sewing machine was marketed under the brand name Usha in 1936, and today, the company has diversified into many more consumer segments -- sewing machines ranging from the basic to the high-end, automated digital ones, fans, kitchen and home appliances, engines and pump sets, electric motors and pumps, drinking water coolers, water dispensers, and auto components.

From its genesis as the Shriram Group in 1889, Usha International Limited has been constantly evolving to keep pace with new realities. With an infrastructure network spread across the country and 325 service centres and an in-house customer call centre, Usha supports customers when they need it the most. The brand has built its legacy over 85 years, winning consumer loyalty in its journey as it evolved and innovated. One of the core pillars of corporate culture at Usha has been customer centricity and dovetails into the larger corporate vision of aiding a healthy and active lifestyle.

Usha has associated with leading international brands such as Janome of Japan for Sewing Machines to bring the most advanced technology and design to sewing enthusiasts in India.

Always striving to offer the best-in-class experiences, Usha has associated with leading international brands such as Janome of Japan for Sewing Machines to bring the most advanced technology and design to sewing enthusiasts in India, thereby enabling them to learn and create, and earn. Underpinned by its promise to pursue excellence in all spheres of business activity, Usha International has been able to achieve customer satisfaction and delight, and create trusted bonds with stakeholders at every step. Steadfast in its commitment to an active and healthy life, Usha has been actively associated and supporting sporting initiatives including golf (junior, ladies and amateur), cricket – association with the Mumbai Indian team and partnership with the All India Association for Deaf Cricket, Divyang Cricket, and All India Association for Blind, to name a few. Usha has also pioneered Ultimate Flying Disc, a new sport in India and one of the most inclusive sports at the grassroots level across rural India.

In its quest to create a more inclusive society, Usha launched its biggest initiative for skill development of women – the Usha Silai Schools, a pan-India, community-based social initiative that began in March 2011. This initiative is aimed at empowering women from marginalized sections of the communities residing in the remote hamlets, habitations, and villages of India. The program currently has 23,675 Silai Schools across all the states of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The primary objective of the Silai School program is to create a livelihood option for women by financially empowering them through imparting sewing and stitching and entrepreneurship skills. The secondary objective is to create a social standing and recognition within her family and community through economic enablement. Teaching sewing as a skill essentially paves the way for a better tomorrow for these women by developing them as entrepreneurs in their own right, and giving them an earning power that helps them meet their aspirations. It also serves to improve the education and health of the women, underscoring Usha’s commitment to skill people in order to create a more equitable world. Usha is currently partnering with many state governments in their quest for skilling as a means to upgrade their quality of life.

Usha is among the rare companies that is not only walking the talk but walking that extra mile in order to create a better future for every life they touch.