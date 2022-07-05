“UTTARAKHAND IS THE NEXT BOLLYWOOD HOTSPOT”, SAYS PRASHIL RAWAT IN AN INTERVIEW

Bollywood Actor, Prashil Rawat, is actively working on the production and promotion activities of his upcoming movie, Mussoriie Boyz, directed by Hriday V. Shetty. Being born and brought up amidst the celestial hills of Uttarakhand, he holds a special place in his heart for his hometown. Assimilating success from his first role as Rifleman Jeet Singh in the movie 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died, Prashil has moved on to work on several projects testing his talents on a vast spectrum. Talking about his acting journey and passion, he said:

"During the start of my career life, my initial designation can be described as a businessman. In 2016 an opportunity to work on an amazing project came on the way. It rekindled my passion for acting, and I immediately got on board. Today, I am proud to say that I am a part of 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died, a historical film that gave Uttarakhand its own celebrated legend. This film not only struck a chord with the locals but was also enormously appreciated all over the country. The entire shoot for the movie was an experience that gave us unforgettable memories and taught all of us numerous things."

Prashil has worked on several projects after 72 Hours, and his latest movie, Sumeru, was released on 1st October 2021. In the movie, he played the role of Romi. The film was critically acclaimed and has an IMBD rating of 7.1/10. He has many upcoming projects lined up for release in the coming time. He informed:

"Acting is something that makes me feel alive and more connected with my true self. At this point, I feel confident in saying that I have worked on several projects that would be loved by the audience. I love picking some off-beat stories that bring something different on the platter for film enthusiasts. Amangal, Saumya Ganesh, Mussoriie Boyz are few to name.”

Describing the ethereal beauty of his hometown, Prashil believes that Uttarakhand is uncharted territory with the possession of a goldmine. He said:

"Bollywood has glorified almost every state in India and has popularised their culture. But, one state that goes under the radar is Uttarakhand. It is so much potential! From the mesmerizing mountains and hills to colorful and rich culture, music and traditions. I feel, given the opportunity, the youth of Uttarakhand can charm the audience. We are working towards giving Uttrakhand an identity and establishing it as the next film capital in India."

Further, Prashil shared his fitness journey and dedication to a healthier lifestyle. Prashil recently conducted a fitness drive in Dehradun in which he invited volunteers to join him for one month fitness programme. He assembled a team of experts and friends to help him with the agenda. Here is what he said on the same:

"I am constantly working on myself and on ways to improve people's lives through fitness. In today's fast-paced lifestyle maintaining a healthy routine is difficult. Hence, I along with my mates decided to take this initiative and organize a fitness drive, a month of change. More than 50 people joined, and the results were astounding! I learned a lot and have upgraded some of my views on fitness in the course."

Prashil has come a long way in his career. He has established a successful hospitality business along with his father, Jaswant Singh Rawat, and his elder brother, Tarun Singh Rawat. He aspires to explore many more avenues in the film industry and wishes to work with Hrithik Roshan someday. Sharing his views he said:

"Hrithik is an incredible actor. His work in super 30 completely caught me off-guard as I least expected such a role from him. He inspires me to come out of my shell and take some risks. Another actor who has left a permanent mark in my heart is none other than the deceased legend, Irrfan Khan. I wish I could have met him once in my life."

Eyeing a commercial hit, Prashil also shared some sneak peeks into his upcoming film, Mussoriie Boyz. He said:

"Mussoriie Boyz is a laughter-packed entertainer that will instantly connect with the viewers. With such a talented star cast, I am sure it would be a delightful watch. As the name suggests, the film is shot in some of the most spectacular locations in Mussoorie. It is a story about the reunion of four friends with some captivating turns and twists. For the climax, you will have to watch the movie."

As a budding star, Prashil has a plethora of opportunities ahead of him. His foremost vision of promoting his hometown is something to look forward to.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.