Vaani Kapoor is the Face for CRUISE’s new VarioQool Ultra AC Range with FlusoJet 50 feet airflow technology

India’s premium air conditioner brand, Cruise, has roped in leading Bollywood Actress Vaani Kapoor as the face of its new cutting-edge VarioQool Ultra AC range. The new range offers a superior and smart cooling experience to its customers with best-in-class performance and air purification technologies.

While the Cruise brand epitomises a superior and smart cooling experience, onboarding Vaani Kapoor resonates with modern-day consumers and their lifestyles. The new association will inspire a larger community and drive them to opt for world-class cooling solutions.

“I am happy to be the face of Cruise ACs as they do a truly fantastic job of cooling the soaring temperatures of India's summers. Their new range offers smart and efficient cooling experience to its customers and thus, drive them to opt for a world-class cooling solution,”says Vaani Kapoor, Bollywood Actress.

On the association, Roshan Sirohia, Director, Cruise Appliances Pvt Ltd, says, “We chose Vaani Kapoor as the face of Cruise ACs because she embodies qualities we uphold - Style, Elegance & Diversity. She is known for her bold choices and carries a universal appeal despite playing a variety of roles. Our cooling solutions also need to be bold in the summer heat and are proven to perform in extreme conditions whether it’s in your home, office, restaurant, or a large ballroom for social gatherings.”

Vaani Kapoor who received a lot of love and appreciation for playing a sensitive character in the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has started shooting for her next project; a YRF Entertainment, OTT show, titled Mandala Murders – a gritty crime thriller. She has also wrapped up the shoot for an untitled Maddock production that is a social comedy drama.

Cruise Appliances has also been recently recognised as Asia’s Best Consumer Electronics Brand at the BARC Prestigious Brand Awards Asia 2023 in Abu Dhabi. This accolade reaffirms its passion and commitment to delivering world-class solutions to discerning customers of the Cruise group, and its latest VarioQool Ultra and VarioQool Pro range is a testament to its passion for constant innovation and sustainability.

Top Highlights of the new Cruise Air Expert range :

New VarioQool Ultra 5F, available in 1.6 ton and 2.0 ton capacities.

The new range of VarioQool Ultra DUAL EEV Inverter Air Conditioners comes with AI convertible capacity for 25% faster cooling and upto 40% energy savings.

The promise of comfort cooling is backed by its AerPro filtration featuring PM 2.5. VOC, Activated Charcoal, Catechin. Anti-bacterial, Silver ton and HD dust filter to deliver 99.9% pure air.

It features 100% high-quality inner grooved copper tubes that enable faster heat exchange and longer air conditioner life.

It offers faster cooling and more energy savings with no irritating vibration sounds to ensure Noiseless Operation.

Its Rust-O-Shield anti-corrosion technology on the heat exchanger protects the AC in corrosive & coastal environemnts and keeps weather corrosion at bay.

It comes with the 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM2.5 anti-bacterial and anti-viral functions that keep your indoor environment 99.9% clean, pure, and healthy.

Using principles of jet engine aero- dynamics, FlusoJet provides long-reach airflow for upto 15X room area coverage.

It has a lifetime warranty on the compressor, which is more than you get on any other AC.

The Jet-inspired horizontal and vertical louvres auto swing is designed to provide 360-degree cooling.

VarioQool Ultra offer capacities ranging from 1.5 to 2 tons, starting from INR 37,900 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and leading stores across India.

About Cruise: Cruise is a leading manufacturer of air conditioning systems in India, Cruise was founded in 1992 by Mr Paras Sirohia and Mr S K Mishra with an objective to bring evaporative cooling technology to the masses through high quality & cost effective air conditioners that were designed to perform for years to come in the extreme heat & tropical weather conditions of India. And with a history rich in pioneering achievements, Cruise has set the bar for air-conditioning and refrigeration products for over 30 years.

● Cruise builds a complete range of residential and commercial air-conditioning solutions from Split, Portable, Cassette type to heavy-duty ductable and concealed fan coil type units.

● Cruise designed India’s 1st dual-vent Window AC and 1st portable AC on wheels used by Bollywood’s elite. In 2015, Cruise expanded its product line with a 5-in-1 all-season split air conditioner that delivered upto 99% pure air and was the quietest air conditioner in its class.

● In 2021, Cruise’s launched its 5th generation of VarioQool Inverter AC’s with an industry-first

Lifetime Warranty and a complimentary Free service package for the first 5 years.

● Cruise’s nationwide network is represented by 1200+ Sales & Service Partners across India.

● Cruise also is a preferred OEM partner to global HVAC companies like Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Bluestar, Voltas, Emerson Climate Technologies, Carrier Totaline and more.

● Our manufacturing facilities are globally certified with ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 45001:2018 & ROHS compliant.

