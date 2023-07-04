Vadhan- helping discover Indian heritage one thriller at a time

New Delhi (India), July 3: Vadhan stands out as an author whose books help his readers discover different facets of India’s rich heritage, one thriller at a time. His ability to blend fact and fiction, coupled with his skill in conveying them with authenticity, showcases him as an author worth exploring.

His journey as a writer started with rejections. He has persevered, fine-tuning his craft and growing his armoury of words and the ability to evoke emotions. His resilience paid off through the creation of authentic and thought-provoking works, be it fusing Yajurveda with quantum physics or interpreting a Rig Vedic stanza on the mechanics of a Vimana, or speculating on the question posed in a Vedic verse if even the Gods knew what was beyond the universe.

His ability to use these concepts in his books for his Gen Z, as well as the regular thriller-loving audience to fire their imagination, is what makes it work. His blogs, 3-minute stories, poetry, thoughts and ideas, featured on his website and social media, prove a good window into his world.

World-building and Writing

Despite his profession as a corporate consultant, which depends entirely on cold logic, Vadhan dedicates time to writing books that are charged with emotion, intrigue and suspense. When asked how difficult it is alternating between both worlds, he said, ‘When one tires me, the other revitalises.’

Vadhan has received accolades for his writing from the press, his fans, influencers and critics, as also fellow authors.

‘The Vimana Transcripts by Vadhan is rated as one of the top 5 thrillers of 2021’ - The Indian book tuber.

‘Vadhan combines fantasy, mythology and suspense to weave nail-biting stories that the reader gets hooked till the last page’ - S. Venkatesh, best-selling author of ‘Agnibaan’

‘Intense, nail-biting…’ Vineet Bajpai

His latest release, "Song Of The Trinity: The Rise Of Kali," takes readers on an immersive journey into a fantasy world like never before. The sheer scale of Vadhan's world-building is awe-inspiring. Through intricate storytelling, vivid descriptions and a relentless pace, he brings to life realms that stretch the limits of imagination. Be it the unique characters or locations, he has built worlds that grow visually in his readers’ minds. The book is inspired by the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and the great Indian epics, as well as the literature of obscure offshoots of Indian heritage.

Through his books, Vadhan drives several truths home about choices, hope, chaos, need, greed, corruption, the multiverse, ancient Indian architecture, the law, the perversity of the universe and much more. Each book offers a unique experience, leaving readers craving for more.

What makes Vadhan different?

What sets Vadhan apart is not only his ability to transport readers to his worlds but also sparking introspection and igniting a desire to question. In his own words, though, Vadhan says, ‘I am here to provide immersive entertainment. My intention is not to preach. If you can glean something of it, well, that’s great!’

Considering his own struggle as an author, Vadhan actively supports and encourages authors to write. ‘If you’re here to make a quick buck, don’t even think about it. If you love to write, I believe you will persevere, you will succeed, and you will find your audience!’

Summing Up

Vadhan's ability to create change through his writing, his unique storytelling style, and his unwavering commitment to his craft make him an author worth discovering. He offers readers an immersive experience by ‘showing, not telling’ and draws them into a world of mystery, thrill, and boundless imagination.

Website: http://authorvadhan.com/

Amazon Link to the Book: https://amzn.eu/d/cShF8n2

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.