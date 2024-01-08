Vadodara Welcomes India's Attorney-General for Exclusive Session at Parul University

India, 5th January 2024: In an upcoming enlightening PUTalks session, the Faculty of Law at Parul University is set to welcome Dr. R. Venkataramani, the incumbent Attorney-General for India, for a significant legal discourse with the university's law students and stakeholders. With a distinguished career as an Indian constitutional lawyer and senior advocate, Mr. Venkataramani brings a wealth of legal expertise and experience to share with the budding law students at Parul University. The event, scheduled for January 7, 2024, aims to delve into the theme of India's legal system and constitutional values, shedding light on key issues prevalent in the country's legal fabric.

As a prominent figure in the Indian legal community, Shri. Venkataramani has been at the forefront of representing various clients, including central and state governments, universities, and public sector entities. His appearances as counsel for cases concerning the service conditions of court employees underscore his deep involvement in shaping the legal landscape of the country. Beyond his legal practice, he exhibits a profound passion for legal education, demonstrated through interactions with students at Parul University, contributing to the knowledge transfer to the upcoming generations of lawyers.

Parul University, dedicated to providing an exemplary learning experience for aspiring lawyers, has previously hosted eminent figures from India’s legal community. The session with Shri. Venkataramani aims to offer an invaluable opportunity for law students to gain insights from a stalwart in the Indian legal community. His extensive experience and notable contributions to significant cases make him a recognized voice in legal circles, inspiring generations across the nation in matters of law and justice. The event promises not only to enlighten students about prevailing issues in the Indian legal landscape but also to sensitize them to the complexities and challenges they might encounter in their future careers. By sharing his views and experiences, Mr. R. Venkataramani is poised to nurture the aspirations of young legal minds.

