Vaishali Team Reunites for Another Horror Flick

This project Produced by 7G Films Siva andcollaborated Director Arivazhagan's Alpha frames present a new horror, thriller flick which is titled 'Sabdham'.

Known as a successful director in Kollywood, director Arivazhagan has directed this flick after the movie Vaishali. Director Arivazhagan, Actor Aadhi and Music Director Thaman have reunited again for this movie.

Vaishali movie had lots of rain based scenes, likewise Sabdham movie will have lots of scenes shot on mountains and tourist locations. Also this movie is said to have special scenes regarding sound.

The movie has Aadhi in the lead role with Simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajeev Menon in prominent roles.

The movie has been shot in and around many places in Mumbai, Moonar and Chennai. The team has erected a 120 year old library set in a budget of rupees 2 crore for interval sequence alone. Music director Thaman has planned to travel to Hungary to create unique and special sound effects and RR for the movie.

