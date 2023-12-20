close_game
News / Brand Stories / Vaishali Team Reunites for Another Horror Flick

Vaishali Team Reunites for Another Horror Flick

Published on Dec 20, 2023

Produced by 7G Films Siva, Director Arivazhagan's Alpha frames present a new horror, thriller flick which is titled 'Sabdham'

Known as a successful director in Kollywood, director Arivazhagan has directed this flick after the movie Vaishali
This project Produced by 7G Films Siva andcollaborated Director Arivazhagan's Alpha frames present a new horror, thriller flick which is titled 'Sabdham'.

Known as a successful director in Kollywood, director Arivazhagan has directed this flick after the movie Vaishali. Director Arivazhagan, Actor Aadhi and Music Director Thaman have reunited again for this movie.

Vaishali movie had lots of rain based scenes, likewise Sabdham movie will have lots of scenes shot on mountains and tourist locations. Also this movie is said to have special scenes regarding sound.

The movie has Aadhi in the lead role with Simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajeev Menon in prominent roles.
The movie has been shot in and around many places in Mumbai, Moonar and Chennai. The team has erected a 120 year old library set in a budget of rupees 2 crore for interval sequence alone. Music director Thaman has planned to travel to Hungary to create unique and special sound effects and RR for the movie.

The movie has Aadhi in the lead role. The cast also has simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajeev Menon in prominent roles. The technician team has camera rolled by Arun Padhmanaban, Editing done by National award winner Sabu Joseph.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

